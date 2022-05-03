Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
April 25-May 1
Lightbulbs
Now, as we grapple with the need to carry reusable bags to the supermarket starting May 4, we also need to prepare for the phase out and eventual ban on the incandescent bulb. The total ban goes into effect in July 2023.
Some manufacturers argue that too quick a switch will leave already-manufactured incandescent bulbs headed for the landfill. Despite the urging to slow the pace of the change, the U.S. Department of Energy this week promulgated new standards for lightbulbs. Soon, that package of incandescent bulbs will not be taking up room in a shopper’s reusable bag.
Coyotes
Hearing unusual howling noises, one Court House woman discovered the sound coming from coyotes on her front lawn. The Eastern coyote was first reported in New Jersey in 1939 and sporadic reports followed until the 1980s, when sightings rose significantly. In recent years, the coyote has been seen and heard in Cape May County with increasing frequency.
A wild member of the dog family, the coyote has an ecosystem niche of reducing the rodent population. April and May are the times when coyotes give birth to litters, leading to higher numbers of sightings, as adults forage for food for the pups.
Cape May reproduced safety tips from Shore Animal Control on its website. Rutgers University has posted a series of actions that can help “reduce negative human-coyote interactions,” including advice on how to prevent the underneath of decks, porches, and sheds from appearing as attractive denning sites. A state Department of Environmental Protection map of the coyote range in New Jersey shows a healthy concentration in Cape May County.
Covid
This week’s Cape May County Covid numbers are not great. The county Health Department has reported seven new Covid-related deaths since April 22. The number of active community cases topped 200 for the first time since early February.
Any report of new cases represents an undercount since much testing has moved to home kits, with results seldom reported to health officials. The daily average of new cases for the week ending April 30 was 24 per day, again, a number not seen since February highs.
The good news is that state data shows hospitalizations in the southern region that includes Cape May County have remained low and relatively stable, up from 94 at the start of April to 118 April 30 across a seven county region. State data on variant sequencing makes clear the central role played by the newest omicron variant B.2, also dubbed the “stealth variant.”
Happenings
The Ocean Wind I project is moving forward despite misgivings raised by some residents. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a letter of intent April 29 for lease access by the Danish company Orsted to the New Jersey Wind Port in Cumberland County. Meanwhile, Ocean Wind I has announced that two companies have won contracts for onshore construction related to the wind farm.
Wildwood bonded $5 million for continued boardwalk repairs, with Mayor Pete Byron saying the money would allow the city “to continue the progress we need to make.”
In yet another concession to the inflation plaguing many suppliers of municipal services, Avalon agreed to support its July 4 fireworks vendor with an additional barge fuel fee.
Some Lower Township parents used a school board meeting to express outrage at new state guidelines on sex education. The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution condemning the new standards.
A Wildwood fire that began in a storage shed did extensive damage to four homes before it could be brought under control. Drivers on the Garden State Parkway reported seeing the large plumes of black smoke.
A woman who attempted to stop her car from rolling backward fell and needed rescue from under the vehicle. The woman was airlifted to Atlantic City for treatment of her injuries.
Cape Regional Medical Center is reported to contribute over $123 million annually to the county and state economies. The center is the largest private employer in the county.
Avalon Borough Council adopted new restrictions concerning hours of access for the borough beach, boardwalk and Surfside Park. The move represents an attempt to control crowds of young people who have engaged in property damage and disruptive behavior the previous two summers.
A West Cape May man was presented with an award by the state Department of Environmental Protection for his lifelong dedication to tree planting and conservation. The award came as Arbor Day celebrated its 150th anniversary.
Three teens were rescued off the shore of Wildwood Crest after the day’s high winds created large waves that put the teens in distress.
An Ocean City police officer faces a grand jury indictment for stalking. The officer is currently suspended without pay, pending termination.
A new report based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) released data projects that 81% of flood insurance policyholders will see an increase in premiums based on the agency’s new risk rating system.
There will be no federal beach replenishment for Strathmere this year. Upper Township officials say the north end of Ocean City will get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ attention in the upcoming round of beach nourishment.
Filming of a segment of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” took place on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Tyler Norris, one of the remaining male contestants on the show, is a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School.
Spout Off of the Week
Diamond Beach - Political rants on Spout Off are truly only effective for the composer...to relieve tension. The West Wildwood Spouter of Apr 20 is so correct...no minds will be changed politically from Spouts. Safety issues, citing good deeds, sharing helpful hints, funny stories...those Spouts find their mark and they don't spread anger and hate. When you're happy and you know it, write a Spout.
