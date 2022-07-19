Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
July 11-17:
Leave Payouts
The New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller issued a controversial report this month on sick and vacation leave policies in New Jersey’s 565 municipalities. A detailed look at 60 municipalities showed most, 56 of the 60 studied, have policies and contracts at odds with the terms of two state statutes. Only one Cape May County municipality – Upper Township - was included in the survey of the 60 towns. Upper Township was found to have no negative findings.
While focused on infractions of state laws, the report shone a light on the level of liability that is building on municipal books as a result of policies that allow municipal workers to bank unused vacation and sick leave for payout at retirement. A review of the budgets and financial statements of Cape May County’s 16 municipalities shows an accumulated leave liability of over $18 million.
Selected town budgets show that several county municipalities appropriate $200,000 or $300,000 each budget year for payment against that liability. Payments can only be received by employees at retirement. This practice is very different from the use-it-or-lose-it practice that dominate in the private sector.
The municipal process also has the effect of allowing banked hours to grow in value since the hours will eventually be paid out at the higher salary attained at retirement, even if they were earned in an employee’s early years on the job.
The comptroller’s report dealt only with municipal government but the practice of banking leave for retirement payout occurs in school districts, as well.
Ocean Wind I
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held its first public hearing on its recently released Ocean Wind I Draft Environmental Impact Study. The document is over 1,400 pages long.
Over 60 individuals either spoke or submitted written questions during the hearing. Many of them asked for a longer public review and comment period. BOEM officials replied that the comment period would remain as it is. It is scheduled to end Aug. 8.
Many of the arguments for the Ocean Wind project were based on the economic benefits of the project in terms of jobs at union scale for the extended construction period. Many of those who spoke against the proposed 98 turbine wind farm were from the northern sections of Cape May County, where Ocean City is fighting plans to bring the energy generated by the wind farm to shore through high voltage cables that would run under the city’s beach and in conduits through its streets.
The process of approval for the wind farm is moving rapidly.
Remote Access to Meetings
Upper Township Committee is considering whether it wants to offer remote video access to governing body meetings. This debate comes as some citizens in Avalon are calling for video access to Planning and Zoning Board meetings.
Cape May County is host to more than half of the state’s total of second or vacation homes. The investment made by the second homeowners has propelled the annual rise in taxable valuation across many of the county’s municipalities.
Yet, even with this level of investment by individuals who are not always physically present in the county, there remains strong pockets of opposition among local officials to using available technology to allow remote participation in local governance.
Happenings
Four high-end vehicles were stolen in Avalon on the same night. Police believe the thefts are part of a statewide operation.
Avalon is considering a change to borough code that would require owners of individual units in condo hotels to be licensed before the units can be rented.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to be out to bid in September for a contractor who will mine sand from Townsend’s Inlet for distribution on both Avalon and Stone Harbor beaches. Sea Isle City, Strathmere and south Ocean City beaches will also benefit from federal beach replenishment in 2023.
Cape May County again leads all counties in New Jersey and New York in the percentage increase in year-to-year home prices, according to a report from the Federal Reserve of New York.
Passengers were rescued from a sinking charter fishing boat in Sea Isle City. The boat had an unfortunate run-in with the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge.
An Ocean City man was killed when his plane crashed at the Paramount Airfield off Route 47 in Green Creek.
Wildwood is joining Avalon as one of the towns getting out to bid early for 2023 solid waste removal contracts. Wildwood was among the municipalities that had to make accommodations or increase payments to Gold Medal Environmental in 2022 or risk trash being left at the curb.
The former owner of an Ocean City pizzeria has pleaded guilty to tax evasion amounting to over $200,000 in unpaid taxes.
“Ordnances” have washed up on area beaches from a barge explosion that put an early end to Sea IsleCity’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
Upper Township adopted ordinance changes to its municipal code for campgrounds and trailers. Among the changes, “camping cabins” are no longer permitted. The changes head off the possibility that people will use the campground as a year-round residence.
A Wildwood man found $2,000 in Depression-era money buried on his property. There is no information yet on the origin of the money or the reasons why it was buried.
North Wildwood is hoping for a favorable decision from the county on open space support for a Memorial Park.
Avalon Planning Board has decided it will reopen the borough’s Master Plan as part of its deliberations on a boutique hotel overlay in its downtown business district.
Spout Off of the Week
Stone Harbor - Who is the nice man with the white hair whom I see every day picking up paper and trash in Stone Harbor? The stores and businesses should thank him for what he does.
