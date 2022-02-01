Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Jan. 24-30:
Winter Storm Kenan
A winter nor’easterdumped up to 15 inches of snow on Cape May County Jan. 28-29. Gov. Phil Murphy took the step of declaring a state of emergency in advance of the storm. The storm caused few power outages despite the heavy snowfall.
A major concern is the damage the storm may have done to local beaches, some of which were already showing signs of significant erosion. In Avalon, plans for trucking 60,000 cubic yards of sand to eroded north-end beaches were made prior to the storm and may need to be reevaluated. Murphy noted his concern over damage to New Jersey beaches in a morning appearance on Fox 29 in Philadelphia Jan. 29.
Covid
Numbers
Covid numbers continue to improve. In its weekly report, issued Jan. 28, Cape May County reported 566 new cases, the lowest weekly total in a month. The number of active community cases dropped by one-third, from 1,499 the previous week to 1,050 this week. Long-term care facilities are also showing improved numbers, with 26 active cases, down from 99 just two weeks ago.
The area where improvement is still lacking is in the weekly Covid fatalities. This week, the county reported six new deaths due to the disease, bringing the number of county residents who have died from the disease in 2022 to 30, a full 11% of all Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic. The natural lag between new case onsets and the development of serious complications due to the virus may mean that fatalities will take longer to reflect the declines in case numbers.
Economic Forecast
Stockton University Economics Professor Oliver Cooke told the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce that the blockbuster year of 2021 should not be used to project a similar outcome in 2022. Cooke argued that 2022 is likely to be a good year for the Cape May County economy, but he cautioned not to expect the same remarkable year the county just experienced. Cooke warned that a Federal Reserve shift away from low interest rates could harm the real estate market that is so much a part of the county economy.
One side effect of the 2021 robust economy is that municipalities across the county have taken the opportunity to raise anticipated revenue levels for things like parking, beach tag sales, occupancy taxes and similar municipal revenue streams that depend on tourist spending. State rules that limit anticipated revenues to previous year actuals depressed those revenue categories in 2021 budgets. The task now may be to set realistic anticipated revenues for 2022 that do not assume a repeat of 2021 economic activity.
Adapting to Climate Change
From land-use regulations to new pricing formulas for flood insurance, state and federal agencies are acting to adapt regulations and fees to what they project to be the realities of climate change.
In New Jersey, Murphy’s call for “sweeping reform” of the regulatory environment, increasingly tying it to climate change expectations, may mean regulations that increase the cost of coastal development along with the burden in municipalities of maintaining oversight. Land-use regulations may not only become more onerous, but they may also become more volatile as the predictions based on the science of climate change themselves change.
Happenings
Yet another local police officer has been arrested. In this case, the Ocean City officer is charged with stalking. This follows a spate of infractions by police officers in the county that have left two Lower Township officers, another Ocean City officer, one Middle Township officer and a West Wildwood officer facing criminal charges. In West Wildwood, the officer pleaded guilty to making death threats and was fired from the municipal force.
Lower Cape May Regional School District won voter approval to move ahead with plans for a $13.9 million bond issue to support HVAC work at the district high school and middle school.
Sea Isle City expected that it had a deal in place to share chief financial officer (CFO) duties with Ocean City, while conducting a search for a new municipal CFO. The Ocean City Council rejected the plan at a meeting this week.
Dennis Township is taking action to deal with a feral cat problem. A new ordinance also sets out penalties for individuals who abandon their cats in the municipality.
Sea Isle City proceeded with $20 million in bonds to support the building of a new community center.
Cape May City’s Planning Board denied a request from the Jetty Motel developers for an extension of existing approvals for demolishing the existing structure and building a new and larger resort. Lawyers for the developer and those objecting to the project argued as to whether those existing approvals are still valid.
Upper Township residents of a mobile home park are seeking a rent control ordinance in the municipality.
Stone Harbor’spolice chief is seeking an additional patrol unit through the hiring of a new, full-time officer and the promotion of an existing one. Among the justifications for the new action is the changing role of the police officer, especially considering the state’s police reform actions.
Middle Township became the largest municipality in Cape May County to reach a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center concerning the municipality’s plan for affordable housing.
Denied the rezoning ordinance that had been recommended by the Stone Harbor Planning Board, life in the space-restricted bungalows along four narrow streets called the Courts remains cramped.
A wild turkey that had disrupted traffic in downtown Court House has been caught and relocated, according to Middle Township police.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland issued a warning about a recent upsurge in overdose deaths that have claimed 10 lives since Dec. 17, 2021.
In Wildwood, discussions continue on how best to finance the rejuvenation of Pacific Avenue. Stakeholder meetings were held on the best use of grant funding.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - I just cracked open my 01/26/22 CMC Herald. My purpose for reaching out is to politely suggest to all the readers who complain about the Herald now having a fee attached to its publication.... Have you recently looked at what the Philadelphia Inquirer costs?? My family has enjoyed and gained knowledge from The Herald FREE for years, this edition too. Come on folks, it's a great deal, for a very small investment. To the publisher, your team rocks and I am proud my town's name is on the masthead. Sending in my subscription and happy to do it. Stay safe all.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.