April 24-30
Hospital Agreement
Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System signed a definitive agreement to merge. The next steps involve regulatory approvals, which could take a year to finalize.
“We are very excited to take our relationship with Cooper to the next level, as we share the same vision to provide the highest quality health care to our communities,” stated Garry Gilbert, chairman, Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees.
This is not a marriage of equals, but it is a union of two health care providers that have successfully worked together as independent organizations.
Cooper, based in Camden, is South Jersey’s only academic health system and level 1 trauma center. It is also the home of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Cape Regional is the only acute care hospital serving residents and visitors in Cape May County. Cooper and Cape Regional announced their intent to merge in December 2022.
The combined entity will have two hospitals, over 900 beds, 10,000 employees, 130 outpatient locations across eight counties, and six urgent care centers. The size difference between the two health systems is considerable. The merged entity will have a combined revenue of $2.2 billion, with the separate Cooper today already with $2 billion in annual revenue.
While few details are available of how the merged entity might change the services available to county residents and visitors, the union holds out the possibility of local residents benefiting from the range of services available through the Cooper system.
Crime Takes Center Stage
This week, the Cape May County grand jury was busy dealing with some high-profile cases. Indictments were returned in the cases of a corrections officer accused of sexual assault of a minor and a driver involved in a hit-and-run that took the life of a Burleigh man. Meanwhile, a Lower Township resident was arrested on child porn charges.
While the grand jury did its work, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland warned those who might be considering participation in an internet promotedpop-up beach party in the Wildwoods. Law enforcement will be prepared and will take all necessary action.
Sutherland also announced a new county program aimed at pairing mental health professionals with police as part of the response to incidents where mental health issues are likely to be involved. The Arrive Together program has been tested in the state and will now operate on a pilot basis in the combined jurisdictions of Lower and Middle townships.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the arrest of an Egg Harbor Township resident who allegedly sold fentanyl-laced drugs that killed two teens, one from Sea Isle City and the other from Landenberg, Pennsylvania.
Energy Wars Continue
Ocean Wind I gained a favorable federal consistency determination from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) April 28, along with four permits for construction from the department’s Division of Land Use Protection. Ørsted, owners of the Ocean Wind I project, said the permits were “significant milestones” on the road to construction of the wind farm. County officials have argued that such milestones are the result of removing the power of approval from local elected officials and placing it in the hands of appointed boards and agencies.
Meanwhile, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a Berkeley, California, ordinance that banned the installation of gas piping in newly constructed buildings. New Jersey lawmakers have already taken a close look at the case as the state continues to find ways to divert people to electric heating and appliances.
The New York Times reports that a budget deal in Albany, New York, could result in New York banning gas stoves in new buildings. How the Ninth Circuit ruling would impact such a decision is not clear.
In New Jersey, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) have announced $2 million in funding to support offshore wind environmental studies. The fund will also support the state’s entry into the Responsible Offshore Science Alliance, a nonprofit working on fish and fishery research related to offshore wind. This move most likely comes in response to the spate of sea mammal deaths that has increased public support in some circles for a pause in offshore wind development.
Happenings
The beach replenishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers progresses in Avalon, as the Borough Council approves $1.1 million for the local share of the cost.
Sea Isle City OKs deed notices for an area of remediation near the city’s former Manufactured Gas Plant site.
The DEP has gone to court seeking dismissal of a suit brought by North Wildwood as the battle between the state agency and the city continues.
Upper and Dennis townships are seeking ways to regulate door-to-door sales in response to complaints about an increase in people selling home improvement services.
Both Sea Isle City and Stone Harbor are seeking to regain their lost Community Rating System scores with reevaluations before Oct. 1 level announcements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The Cape May Taxpayers Association has called on the city for faster action to resolve the controversial use of affordable housing fund monies for selected worker bonus checks in 2020.
Middle Township is seeking state approval for its center designations, with the likelihood that the DEP may be the only holdout agency in a multiagency vote.
Upper Township gave approval for an electric substation at the Beesley’s Point location of the now defunct B.L. England plant. The substation move and construction are part of the plan for bringing energy from the Ocean Wind LLC offshore facility to the electric grid.
Avalon approved its 2023 budget despite public pressure from residents at the hearing to remove a future capital project dealing with Armacost Park.
North Wildwood City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the city code to make it illegal to park a mobile home trailer on city streets.
Island-wide jitney service was on the minds of three mayors who spoke at the annual Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce (GWCOC) Mayors Luncheon April 19.
A Super Wawa moves closer to reality on Route 47 after years of delay after the developer gained support in Superior Court.
Spout Off of the Week
Dennis Township - The public restrooms should be open along the boardwalk by now. They are on the mall. What are the mall pedestrians special? Day trippers do not have access to a motel or private home. Some people have medical issues. The parking meters are on. If the city is looking for extra revenue perhaps they can put a meter on the stalls. 50 cents.
