Aug. 22-28
Home Delivery
There was a time when marijuana could only be purchased from shadowy figures in secluded locations. Now medical marijuana can legally be delivered to a patient’s home. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission has also proposed regulations that will soon allow recreational weed delivery, even to homes in communities that opted out as a location for cannabis-related businesses.
This week, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced that a new Alcohol Beverage Control Division (ABC) ruling allows alcoholic beverages, including to-go cocktails, to be delivered directly to the home door by services such as DoorDash. The permit applies only to bars, restaurants and liquor stores with retail licenses and does not include breweries and distilleries.
Drought
The first designated drought in New Jersey since 2016 continues to expand. The U. S. Drought Monitorreports that parts of seven counties in the state have entered severe drought conditions. Cape May County has escalated from an abnormally dry to moderate drought designation. State officials are warning that mandatory water restrictions could follow if there is not improvement soon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) shows Cape May County’s average mean areal precipitation for the last 60 days as down between 50% and 75%. It is a NWS category colored in bright red. Taking a 90-day perspective tells the same story.
The U. S. Department of Agriculture is warning of significant drops in the volume of some major state crops, including soybeans and peaches.
With aquifers down, the AccuWeather forecast for Cape May County shows no significant rain in sight for the next seven days. With the month of July already recorded as the third driest in a century, we may all need to practice a rain dance.
Juveniles Again
In Avalon and Sea Isle City, recent governing body meetings saw residents continuing to complain about the actions of rowdy gangs of young people disrupting the quiet enjoyment of summer at the shore. Reports of underage drinking, marijuana smoking, fights and damage to property have been a characteristic of the shore summer since 2020 directives on what is termed juvenile justice reform significantly limited how police can respond to illegal activity by adolescents.
“The status quo cannot continue,” one resident told the Avalon Council as he predicted another lost summer next year unless changes are not forthcoming from the legislature. Strong support for the reform efforts continues in more populous counties up north.
The state points to a 70% drop in juvenile detentions. Not surprising, when the police are severely restricted in detaining juveniles. The directives are constructed to almost guarantee the desired result.
In 2004, the state had 17 county-supported youth detention facilities. There are now seven. That is an improvement, depending upon whether juvenile behavior has changed as a result. In many of the shore communities in the summer months, young people flaunt their perceived immunity from police interference.
Happenings
Avalon signed a 10-year agreement with Middlesex Water, renewing a privatization arrangement that the borough claims has served residents well.
Dennis Township and the township’s school board have agreed to share the expense of armed security specialists at township schools.
More self-storage is coming to Rio Grande as the self-storage industry continues to grow nationwide.
Upper Township announced a zero tolerance policy for door-to-door sales, passing a revised ordinance. The township’s existing ordinance could not be enforced because the New Jersey Supreme Court upheld such activity as protected free speech.
Cape May City passed a resolution that allows an employee who received “overpayment of wages” in 2020’s controversial affordable housing bonus payments to repay the amount in a combination of sick and vacation hours.
Jerry Rosado’s latest attempt to have sexual assault charges dismissed failed. Rosado, 63, from Millville, remains lodged at the Cape May County Corrections Center.
Teacher shortages have become a national problem as fewer young people seek the profession while retirements of older teachers continue. Several county school districts are seeking to fill openings.
There was another birth at Cape May County Zoo. The American bison is an animal that once covered large stretches of the Great Plains and became synonymous with the American West.
Beginning September 1, New Jersey American Water will raise its water and stormwater rates, having gained approval from the Board of Public Utilities this past week. The company points to infrastructure investments as the driver for the new rates.
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 20th house. The new modular home in Marmora will house a Cape May County Technical School District teacher’s aide and her 9-year-old son.
West Wildwood is seeking grant funds to help offset the cost of its sewer modernization efforts. The over 30-year-old sewer system is badly in need of replacement.
Upper Township continues to battle an uptick in vandalism which many residents see as a product of juvenile groups congregating in public spaces, especially after sporting events.
As local school districts adopt new state health and physical education standards, state Republicans hosted an independent hearing on sex education and the new curriculum requirements.
The state plans a significant recreational component as part of the Pond Creek restoration project.
With Ocean City becoming the latest municipality to end remote participation in governing body meetings, only 4 county towns still allow public comment from individuals who are not in attendance at meetings.
The Sea Isle City Police Department hosted a ceremony to remember a fallen officer who lost his life in the line of duty 30 years ago.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - I wonder why everyone always talks about "college student loan debt" and never "trade school loan debt". Oh yes students who attend trade schools have a 90% employment rate! This is not a "bash college" rant but high schools should be suggesting trade schools just as much as colleges. We NEED carpenters, electricians, mechanics, computer programmers, drafts people. all come from trade schools, not four-year degrees!
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.