Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
March 14-20:
Gas Tax
State Sen. Shirley Turner says that she will introduce legislation to roll back the New Jersey gas tax for 60 days as a way of combating the record inflation at the pump. While the price of gas has moderated slightly this week, the cost of a gallon of gas is still at record highs.
According to AAA, the cost of a gallon of gas in the Garden State on St. Patrick’s Day was $4.267; 10% of that price is the state tax of $0.424.
As in so many areas, New Jersey is a tax leader, with the fourth highest gas tax in the nation. Only the states of Pennsylvania, California and Washington have a higher tax. Turner is proposing to roll back the tax to 2016 levels for 60 days. In 2016, New Jersey drivers paid a gas tax of $0.145. The tax rate has risen 200% in the intervening years.
The New Jersey gas tax is formula driven and based on estimates of consumption. It was reduced by $0.08 in August 2021 after an increase the year prior. Don’t forget that $0.184 federal tax on a gallon of gas.
Experts note that the cost of a barrel of oil accounts for about 56% of the price at the pump for gas. On average,taxes and regulations account for 15% and the remainder is a product of distribution and related expenses.
Thornton
The pending retirement of Gerald Thornton from the Board of County Commissioners will mark an end of over 40 years of public service. Known to all as Jerry, Thornton began his public career before the current mayor of the county’s namesake resort was even born.
Thornton was first elected to the county’s governing body in 1975. He has continuously served on the county board since 1995. Thornton gave his last State of the County address this week. In it,he spoke of the economic dislocation caused by the pandemic and the rebound in county tourism in 2021.
Thornton pointed to the steady rise in home prices. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York this month supported Thornton’s point when it reported on year-to-year increases in home prices, showing Cape May County, once again, topping all counties in New Jersey and New York, with a 27.1% increase in home prices in January 2022 compared to January 2021.
Thornton says he is looking forward to travel and time with his grandchildren but adds that he will continue to make his home in Cape May County.
Covid
The Covid metrics continue to moderate. In the week just past, the county reported an average of four new cases per day, with no new fatalities.
The increased availability of home test kits may mean that official statistics represent some level of undercount on new infections. Those who test positive at home and have no or mild symptoms are unlikely to be in official counts. Covid hospitalizations remain low.
Experts express some concern about the rise of BA.2, the newest omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is accounting for 23% of new cases nationally. There is no evidence yet that BA.2 is causing any increase in serious complications due to Covid in New Jersey.
The state reports 63,978 Cape May County residents fully vaccinated, giving the county an over 70% vaccination rate. The rate at which residents have sought booster shots is lower, with less than 50% of those fully vaccinated also having the booster. This data suggests the efforts by Pfizer and Moderna to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a fourth shot may not result in high levels of acceptance in the county if approved.
Summer
With Memorial Day and the official opening of the summer season approaching rapidly, attention across the county is turning to preparations. In Cape May and Stone Harbor, governing bodies are discussing tweaks to municipal regulation of outdoor dining. Avalon is preparing for a back passing effort to return sand to some of its north-end beaches. The new summer employment salary scales in Stone Harbor are showing the impact of local labor shortages.
As the county’s ocean-fronting resorts do their best to prepare beachfronts for the summer, the Army Corps of Engineers website shows that federal appropriations have not yet been made to support the scheduled 2022 Townsend’s Inlet to Cape May Inlet beach replenishment project. Funding is likely but a coastal consultant to Stone Harbor predicts the beaches will not get sand until spring 2023.
Happenings
Stone Harbor, Cape May and West Wildwood each reported budgets that contain no increase in the local purpose property tax.
Wildwood Crest promises a crackdown on distracted drivers in April as part of a statewide enforcement campaign.
The Cape May City Fire Department has sent “turnout gear” to firefighters in war-torn Ukraine as part of the general outpouring of support for Ukrainians resisting the Russian invasion.
County Republicans have selected county Planning Board member Andy Bulakowski to run for county commissioner along with Marie Hayes, who is seeking reelection to the board.
The municipalities in the Wildwoods have concluded that a consolidation of emergency medical services (EMS) will not be pursued. Meanwhile, West Wildwood says it is studying possible police department consolidation.
Cape May introduced a $5 million bond ordinance for construction of a new police station. The timing of the ordinance seeks to benefit from low interest rates before inflation pressures force rates to rise.
Upper Township is battling vandalism at Caldwell Park in Palermo. State Police will increase patrols.
The Mad Batter bought the building that had long housed the Merion Inn. Cape May City Council approved an extension of the Mad Batter’s existing license to the newly acquired property. The Merion Inn is permanently closed on Decatur Street. Any relocation of the Merion Inn’s liquor license will also require council approval.
A new hotel and restaurant complex may be coming to Sea Isle City as early as 2023, according to reports from the project’s developer.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood - Couldn’t agree more with the spout about no political flags on the beach this summer. Show your true spirit and choose the Stars and Stripes instead.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.