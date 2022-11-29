Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Nov. 21 to 27
Flood Protection Rule
Gov. Phil Murphy and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have provided a courtesy copy of a proposed Inland Flood Protection Rule which the state plans to publish on December 5. So far, the process has pleased no one, with business groups arguing that the rule will unnecessarily hamper development, and environmental organizations unhappy that the state is using the normal rule making process instead of using emergency powers.
In proposing the rule, the DEP points to the fact that New Jersey is third in the nation in National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) claims. According to a DEP presentation, over 15% of the state lies within a mapped floodplain. The DEP asserts that available flood mapping is incomplete and underestimates actual flood risk due to intense rain events.
The state’s argument is that “increased precipitation due to climate change” is placing unacceptable stress on already overtaxed infrastructure, even when that infrastructure is not adjacent to streams or rivers. The inability of stormwater management systems to handle that stress increases the flooding risk.
To mitigate the impact of increased flooding, the DEP proposes a new methodology for determining precipitation estimates, one that reflects current and projected future increases in rainfall and runoff.
One impact of the proposed rule would be to raise non-tidal design flood elevation levels. Permit applications would also be required to use future projected precipitation data when calculating elevations and stormwater system design.
Budget Buster
The impact of new state mandated increases in health care premiums for local government workers is rippling through the 2023 municipal budget process. Middle Township recently joined with other state municipalities in calling for Murphy to use available COVID-relief dollars to off-set the some of the 23% projected rise in rates. Middle’s resolution predicted a local purpose tax increase as one eventuality if the state continues to offer no relief.
Several Cape May County towns are developing altered health plan strategies in an effort to reduce the impact of the rate increase. Municipalities will have to accommodate this rate surge in a year in which they lose pandemic relief dollars in their budgets.
The State Health Benefits Commission met Nov. 11 with no new action on the rate increases facing local governments. A number of unions in the public sector have launched a campaign to encourage employees to take action.
School Board Elections
Across the country, school board elections took on an importance they have seldom been given before. Animated by controversies involving Covid restrictions, the teaching of what some have come to term “critical race theory” and new state standards of sex education, Cape May County races saw an increase in the number of candidates seeking school board seats. The elections also were characterized by several incumbents losing their reelection bids.
New Jersey school boards have long held the dubious honor of oversight for what in many municipalities is the single largest component of the property tax bill. Now those newly elected board members will have to deal with the state health care benefits rate hike in their 2023 budgets.
As if the conflicts over curriculum and the pressures of budget busting increases in employee health care rates were not enough, in October the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests showed significant learning loss compared to pre-pandemic 2019 scores. Federal pandemic relief funding is available at historic levels, but the strategies for dealing with the drop in proficiency levels are not easy to identify and implement.
Local school board members may be facing enormous challenges in the coming year.
Happenings
Ocean Wind LLC held a public event to respond to questions concerning its planned substation in Beesley’s Point. Members of the public did not limit their questions and remarks to the specifics of the proposed substation. Those for and against the wind energy project expressed their opinions.
Cape May City Council heard a presentation on the “Era of the Low Speed Vehicle” (LSV), with a city advisory group urging registration and regulation of golf carts and similar LSV on city streets. The council also saw a proposal to alter traffic flow on Jackson Street, one the city’s most visited and busiest arteries.
Toco Toucans have now made an appearance at the Cape May County Zoo, adding to the variety of species that make their home at one of the country’s best local zoos.
Lower Township continues to prepare for the eventual arrival of adult use cannabis sales in Cape May County. The governing body is working to create a zone within its general business area where a cannabis retailer could operate.
The Community Center for the Arts has released a book on Black voices of Cape May. It is based on an oral history effort which began in the 1990s and covers the rich history of the Black experience in the resort through much of the 20th century.
The City of Wildwood says it is happy to break even on beach events if it means offering entertainment to its many visitors.
A man was injured in a shooting in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. Police continue the investigation into the incident.
Middle Township continued its practice of allowing employees to cash in unused sick leave even in the face of a State Comptroller Report critical of the practice in several New Jersey municipalities.
Wildwood Crest introduced a $4.5 million bond ordinance in order to facilitate a series of capital projects across the borough, including a portion for the Crest Arts Pavilion. There are also funds in the proposed ordinance that would go to beach and bay improvements.
