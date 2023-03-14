Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldNewsletters.
March 6-12
Fast-41
When the lumbering federal government wants to move more quickly, it seems to find a way to do so. The prevailing opinion in the Biden administration is that wind farm construction cannot be slowed down by the usual cumbersome process involved in federal permitting. The answer is Fast-41.
Fast-41 creates a new authority within the federal government for collecting required fees from federal projects and streamlining the permitting review process with critical resources directed by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council formed in 2015.
According to the Permitting Dashboard, a novelty in itself, the Fast-41 process “helps ensure a deliberate, transparent, and predictable federal environmental review and permitting process for certain large, complex infrastructure projects.”
The permitting dashboard goes on to say, “The current project portfolio consists primarily of renewable energy, coastal restoration, and electricity transmission projects. A majority of the projects are offshore wind farms.”
Fifteen federal departments, agencies, and councils are part of the Steering Council, including the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The Ocean Wind project is part of Fast-41.
In January, the Record of Decision on Ocean Wind 1’s final environmental impact statement was allowed to change due dates and will now be due July 7, 2023. The changes also push the final Construction and Operations Plan out to Sept. 21, 2023.
Changing of the Guard
Martin Pagliughi will not run for reelection as mayor of Avalon for the first time since he won that office in 1991. After 32 years as mayor, many more on other boards and commissions, and still serving as Cape May County Emergency Management Coordinator, Pagliughi is turning over the reins in Avalon. Saying “it is time for new leadership,” Pagliughi has endorsed John McCorristin for mayor in the May municipal elections.
In neighboring Middle Township, Timothy Donohue has announced he will not seek reelection. Donohue was first elected in 2011. During his years on the governing body, Donohue served seven years as mayor, two years as deputy mayor and three years as a committeeman. Donohue endorsed retiring Police Chief Christopher Leusner for election to Middle Township Committee. In Middle Township, the committee members select one of their own as mayor at the annual reorganization.
A Catastrophic Year
The year 2022 was not a good one for property and casualty insurers. Estimates of U.S. casualty losses could exceed $90 billion with as much as two-thirds of that total coming from losses due to Hurricane Ian, which is going down as the second costliest catastrophe event on record.
As if this were not enough, 2022 also saw over 1 million vehicles stolen, the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicles were stolen. The number of vehicle thefts has been consistently rising since 2019.
In New Jersey, 2022 saw almost 14,000 car thefts and actions by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders to combat the surge. According to New Jersey State Police, only about 7% of stolen vehicle incidents result in an arrest. The numbers seem to be improving at the start of this year.
Lock up and take the keys and maybe the thief will take the car next to yours.
Happenings
It’s budget time and municipalities have started to introduce 2023 budgets. So far, taxes will be up in Avalon, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood, Upper Township and Lower Township. Sea Isle City’s 2023 budget calls for no increase.
Stone Harbor has recommended what is known as the “pedestrian scramble” as a method of improving safety at a busy intersection. The method gives pedestrians their own time in the intersection, but it may lead to longer queues for cars.
Middle Township has altered itsconstruction codes for a specific survey sequence that will better ensure zoning requirements are met.
Cape May approved the use of the city seal in a Washington Street Mall memorial brick for former Mayor Frank Gauvry, who led the effort to construct the shopping area.
Stone Harbor has charged a task force with winning back or bettering its level 5 Community Rating System (CRS) score after the town’s rating fell to a 7 in 2023 due to expiring points.
A paintball gun led to aweapon charge for a man carrying the gun at a local tavern in Wildwood.
The state Attorney General’s Office issued a notice of violation to West Cape May due to an online marriage license application that did not include sufficient flexibility for gender nonbinary applicants.
A Wildwood Crest commissioner has proposed serious consideration of a lightning warning system for beaches in the Wildwoods.
The County Office of Emergency Management and the Technical School District are partnering in a school dispatching program for those students interested in entering the world of emergency dispatch.
Firefighters rescued distressed kayakers off Stone Harbor Point. Rescuers from North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, on wave runners, found and rescued the kayakers.
A federal judge has denied the motion of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the suit brought by two female detectives claiming sex discrimination in the office.
A new proposal to transform the Avalon Manor marina into a more recreational business complete with a new restaurant will go before the Middle Township Planning Board with opposition from neighbors in the Avalon Manor community.
Three current or former Wildwood City officials, including Mayor Pete Byron, will be back in court for a preindictment conference. The three were charged last year with theft and tampering with public records.
Proposed changes to the state liquor license laws may increase the number of licenses at the risk of devaluing existing ones.
Spout Off of the Week
Green Creek - I'm a middle township resident who walks in the woods behind my house. Last year I came upon trash dumped in the woods underneath the power lines. I reached out to Atlantic City Electric and they actually returned my call. A man by the name of Jay Davis. Well anyway to make a long story short they came back in the woods and cleaned up the trash. Anyway thank you AC Electric and Mr. Davis. I am so tired at looking at people's trash everywhere. We are all together in this people, whether you realize it or not. Please don't litter. A very small thing in our lives.
