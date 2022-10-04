wrap file photo current!.jpg

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up athttps://bit.ly/3goVpVr

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.55.59 PM.png

The Ocean Wind 1 farm will sit 15 miles off the coast from Ocean City.
A,Smart,Electric,Power,Meter,Measuring,Power,Usage.
upper township middle school sign.jpg

The school board met at the Upper Township Middle School Sept. 19, 2022. Over 100 members of the school community gathered to voice their opinion on the new state health and PE standards.
Cars and Officer.jpg

Compact sport cars file along Atlantic Avenue Sept. 24, 2022, as a Wildwood police officer stands watch. A participant in the rally tried to distance himself from the violence. "We're not like the, they're not real car enthusiasts, they're kids with cars."

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments