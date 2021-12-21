Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Dec. 13-19:
Covid
A new surge in cases
Cape May County’s Covid report released Dec. 17 shows a staggering 707 active community cases. There were 449 new cases added in the past seven days. A new surge is following the movement of individuals and families indoors, as cooler weather arrives.
With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) variant surveillance data placing the new omicron variant at 13% of sequenced samples for the New York and New Jersey region, the numbers are likely to grow, as more transmissible omicron increases its presence.
Omicron should not be dismissed
Reports that omicron tends to produce milder cases of Covid has led some to dismiss the variant as less of a threat than the currently dominant delta variant. Health officials warn that doing so would be a mistake.
Too much about the variant is still unknown. The variant was first detected less than a month ago, scientists say, and much still needs to be learned about its virulence. They warn that even with a lower rate of required hospitalization, the increased ability for rapid spread of the disease means a growing burden on medical facilities is likely.
Record September for Tourism
The good news this week was that the county’s tourism-based economy is rebounding well ahead of predictions. Data shows that September was a record month for visitors to the county. Occupancy tax revenue was up 40% over pre-Covid 2019 levels.
The pandemic altered travel significantly, with more individuals and families preferring road trips over air flights. The result was a boom in visitors to the shore. Cape May County’s occupancy tax revenue has outpaced all other counties in New Jersey since May 2021.
Affordable Housing in Short Supply
The county continues to face a shortage of affordable housing for working class individuals and families, earning less than the area’s median household income. Three of the largest municipalities in the county have not approved a fair share housing plan aimed at creating opportunities for affordable housing development. Ongoing mediation between Middle Township and the Fair Share Housing Center will likely extend into 2022.
Social Media Projects Threats to Schools
Social media posts for “National Shoot Up Your School Day” caused undue public concern, as law enforcement agencies sought to determine credibility of the threats.
School districts across Cape May County put out notices to the public assuring families that no specific threats existed for county schools. Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic schools were briefly in lockdown Dec. 16 due to reports of a suspicious male. The incident was resolved by police. Two days earlier, Ocean City High School was evacuated, when a screenshot of a text message threatened a shooting. The threat was determined not to be credible.
Sea Isle City Hides Rapes?
After receiving allegations of two rapes in Sea Isle City over the Fourth of July weekend, the Herald has requested confirmation or denial of the allegations from either the police department or the city administration. Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests for information on the alleged incidents were denied. The Herald continues to call on city officials to comply with OPRA and provide the requested information.
Happenings
Beach tags will cost more on Seven Mile Island in 2022, but how much more depends on where you buy them. Both island municipalities are raising rates in 2022, but the final price in Avalon will be cheaper than neighboring Stone Harbor. The two communities recognize each other’s tags on island beaches.
Sea Isle City is moving ahead with plans for a new community center by providing funding for it in its 2022 capital plan.
Coastal zone rules continue to change, as federal and state agencies attempt to incorporate climate change threats into land use and other regulations.
$4.4 million worth of county Open Space projects have been identified and are now in the 45-day public comment period.
Ocean City and Upper Township will share emergency fire service to the Strathmere area of Upper Township.
Cape May refused a state requirement to issue an advisory to the public related to its water supply. City officials maintain that the water was, and remains, safe. Issuing the notice, they say, would have alarmed residents for no obvious benefit.
An Upper Township Committee meeting was the scene of a presentation of a Blue Star Banner to Maj. Jay Newman’s parents, honoring their son’s military service.
Wildwood approved $6 million worth of energy savings equipment that will “pay for itself,” Mayor Peter Byron said.
Wildwood Crest is committing grant funding to the renovation of its old library building, which will serve multiple community purposes, including as a senior center for the borough.
Upper Township Committee said goodbye to Richard Palombo, as he prepares to step down following 22 years as Upper’s mayor.
Avalon officials report a “good meeting” with U.S. Fish and Wildlife between them, as well as North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, concerning the potential use of sand from Hereford Inlet for beach replenishment efforts.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council has identified climate change as an emerging and increasing threat to the nation’s financial stability.
Donations are being sought for a Court House family after a devastating fire.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May County - Most of us, including me, have written negative critical spouts about things in Cape May County. However, one thing is certain. Cape May and surrounding area is one of the best places to live. I am reminded each time I go to the supermarkets or other retail stores. Very kind and considerate people - always! I feel very fortunate to live here. Thank you all!
