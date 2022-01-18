Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Jan. 10-16:
Covid
Cases continue to surge
The number of Covid cases in Cape May County continues to increase significantly, but some signs of moderation in hospitalizations are visible. For the second week in a row, new Covid cases in the county neared 1,500 for the week. With 1,489 new cases reported in a seven-day period, the average daily new cases remained over 200 per day.
The county’s Jan. 14 report lists 2,329 active community cases, with an additional 99 active cases in long-term care facilities and 44 active cases at the Coast Guard Base in Cape May. The county also reported four new Covid fatalities, three from the community at large and one from a long-term care facility.
Hospitalizations
Cape Regional Medical Center reported 44 Covid in-patients, as of Jan. 14, down 7% from 56 reported four days earlier. State data shows a slight decline in hospitalizations across the seven southern counties. Some infectious disease experts continue to predict January will see a peak and gradual decline in total Covid cases. No Cape May County data shows any ebbing of the surge yet.
Schools
Stating that “safely continuing in-person instruction is a priority,” the New Jersey Department of Health released new guidelines for schools that incorporate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations on shorter quarantine and isolation periods. The guidance also contains recommendations on when schools should limit participation in extracurricular activities.
Weekly state dashboard data shows that Cape May County schools are reporting 169 new student cases and 76 new staff cases, as of Jan. 9. That data is based on 53% of the county’s schools reporting.
State of the State
Gov. Phil Murphy gave his fourth State of the State message Jan. 10. The address was heavily focused on the pandemic and economy.
Payroll tax increase criticized
While Murphy spoke of many state initiatives aimed at helping economic recovery, New Jersey Business and Industry President Michele Siekerka criticized the governor for a “reactive approach” to the economy and the needs of the business community. Siekerka noted the payroll tax increase that recently went into effect after the state refused to use federal recovery monies to replenish the unemployment trust fund.
New public health emergency
Murphy also used the address to defend his reimposition of a new public health emergency. He defended the action in light of the surge in cases associated with the omicron variant. The action came almost immediately after the state Legislature failed to prolong some of Murphy’s administrative orders dealing with the pandemic. The reimposition of a health emergency again gives the governor broad emergency powers.
NOAA Cites Warmest December on Record
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2021 was the fourth warmest year on record. This designation was fueled by the warmest December on record. Ten states had their warmest December ever, and the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist reported that the Garden State experienced its third warmest December.
In October 2021, federal reports on the rising costs of all home heating fuels created a painful projection for the upcoming winter months. A warmer December helped to alleviate some of the burden that comes with rising energy prices.
Happenings
West Cape May passed a resolution of support for a state license for a cannabis dispensary in the borough. It is the most recent attempt to bring some of the growing number of cannabis business ventures to Cape May County.
In West Wildwood, Municipal Clerk Donna Frederick will take on the additional role of borough administrator. Combining the clerk and administrator roles is a model that worked in Middle Township.
Lights, camera, action! A new state law provides tax credits as a lure for television and movie filming in New Jersey.
Atlantic Cape is delaying the start of its spring term by a week, as it tries to deal with the surge in Covid cases. Atlantic Cape is just one of many state colleges reacting to the omicron-driven rise in cases.
Supply chain disruptions are causing problems across the economy. Those disruptions are also impacting local businesses.
North Wildwood will again engage in expensive back passing operations to truck Five Mile Island sand to its eroded beachfronts.
While some municipalities, like Avalon, are moving to enhance remote access to governing body meetings, West Wildwood said this week that any move back to remote access was unlikely. Cape May City Council members also expressed a desire to defy the Covid surge and return to in-person meetings following a virtual reorganization meeting.
Ducks make great Easter presents for children, but the reality is that the novelty wears off quickly. Ducks dumped back into nature as winter approaches have few prospects for survival. Some county residents are doing something about that.
A new documentary, set to be shown at Sundance and the New Jersey Film Festival, tells the tale of a 50-year-old Dennisville train crash.
Lower Cape May Regional is headed for a bond referendum Jan. 25. If approved, $13.9 million worth of improvements are scheduled for the middle and high schools. With state support, the use of federal pandemic relief funds and the retirement of old debt, the bond issue will not result in any increase in taxes.
Crest Savings Bank’s president presented a hopeful picture for the county’s economy in 2022. He called for more business investment as the recovery continues.
Spout Off of the Week
West Wildwood – West Wildwood should succeed from the US, then declare war on the US having their small police dept stage an amphibious landing with the ladies' auxiliaries boat at Little Beach on Maple Ave in Wildwood just across the canal. Then we could negotiate peace and get aid from the US. The only problem I see is we would need to secure our bridge/border to prevent illegal crossings into our borough.
