Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Jan. 3-9:
Covid Surge
The omicron-driven surge in Covid cases is stunning. At Thanksgiving, Cape May County had 267 active cases of Covid infection. As of Jan. 7, that number stood at 2,282.
Hospitalizations are up 45% in New Jersey’s seven southern counties, according to the state’s Covid dashboard. The county had five Covid-hospitalized patients Dec. 6, 2021. Cape Regional Medical Center reports 56 Covid patients Jan. 10. Hospitalizations are not rising at the rate that infections are growing, but they are rising.
An increase in fatalities is trailing behind the hospitalizations. In the first week of January 2022, two county reports show a total of 13 Covid-related deaths.
For the most part, cases appear to be mild and not requiring major medical intervention. That is leading some medical researchers to argue that omicron is a “pandemic killer” that will spread immunity widely and “burn out” in weeks rather than months. Others say such a narrative underestimates the impact of the current surge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to uncertainty concerning the impact of omicron infections on the prevalence of long-Covid syndromes that could last for months.
No one, so far, has an impressive record of predicting what this virus will do.
Snow
What is that white stuff? Cape May County was hit with snow twice last week. Accumulated snow has not been a common occurrence in recent winters. Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergency in advance of Monday and Friday’s storms, calling it “a tough week on the weather front.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported as much as a foot of snow in parts of the county following the first storm, with an additional accumulation later in the week. An interval of warmer weather helped reduce the impact of the combined events.
According to the NWS, the high point in the first storm was 14 inches in Ocean City. The low point was 8 inches in Court House. During the second snow event of the week, the high accumulation was 4 inches in Woodbine and the low was 2 inches in Cape May.
The Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist tracks snow fall totals for snow events across the state. For the winter 2020-2021 winter, the data shows only one Cape May County event made the list. It “dumped” 1.5 inches of snow on Lower Township in February.
Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in New Jersey increased to $13 per hour Jan. 1. The increase will have less impact than it otherwise might have. Labor shortages plagued the county economy through much of 2021, driving up salaries and benefits. The de facto hourly wage for most jobs is now above the new minimum.
The increase in the minimum wage is required under 2019 state legislation that raises the wage rate gradually to $15 an hour by 2024.
The November 2021 report of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association showed that 72% of employers raised wages in 2021, with 33% of employers raising the wage by at least 5%.
Higher salaries may become a challenge for small employers, as they seek to battle virus-induced staff shortages and supply-chain problems while still maintaining profitability. The challenges go beyond the minimum wage hike.
Federal Grants to States
The Pew Trusts State Policy Update reports that federal grants to states have seen a spike in health-related programs. That spike was enough to push Medicaid, the largest federal grant to states, from nearly 75% of federal grant support to 49% of the total.
In New Jersey, Covid-related federal grants have totaled 24% of all federal grants in 2021. The Pew report states that “Covid funding is likely to significantly alter state and local revenue and spending for years to come.”
The question for voters is how transparent will the use of this funding be?
Happenings
Reorganization meetings occurred across the county. Reports on meetings in Middle Township, Stone Harbor, and Dennis Township show dozens of resolutions adopted, setting up the new municipal year.
Vaccine boosters will now be available for those 12 to 15 years of age, as both the federal government and the state push to increase the percentage of the population “boosted.”
Discussions will continue on a potential move of parts of the Stone Harbor Public Works Department to available land in Middle Township.
Michael Voll served 16 years as mayor of Middle Township. He was reappointed as Cape May City Manager Dec. 30, just one day before his current contract for the position expired.
2021 was a bad year for fatal motor vehicle crashes in New Jersey. Cape May County had 12 fatalities, including three bicyclists killed, a state high.
Despite a record year for tourism, a roundup of the top news stories of 2021 show it to have been a difficult and challenging year.
Renters in New Jersey will not be asked about their criminal background by potential landlords. The goal of the Fair Chance in Housing Act, which took effect Jan. 1, 2022, is to reduce housing instability that contributes to criminal recidivism.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture proposed treating 5,000 acres of Burlington and Cape May counties to eliminate potential damage from gypsy moth caterpillars.
Drug Court is getting a new name. The state judiciary will now refer to Recovery Court as a way to emphasize the primary goal of the program – recovery.
Work has commenced to replace over 1 mile of water mains in Ocean City as part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar program to rejuvenate aging water infrastructure in over 100 towns across the state.
A 68 year-old Andean condor named Princess will be spending a few months at the county zoo while her home at the Philadelphia Zoo is renovated. Andean condors are considered the largest raptors in the world, with a wingspan of over 10 feet.
Spout Off of the Week
Dennis Township - On 1/4/22 I was driving down Dennisville Road towards the courthouse and my car spun out . I just want to say thank you to the gentleman in the white four-door car and the gentleman in the truck that pulled my car out. It's nice to know that they're still humanity in this world. Thank you so much for what you did for me. I didn't get to catch your names ,but I hope you read this to know how grateful I am. May God bless you both.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.