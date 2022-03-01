Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Feb. 21-27:
Covid
As of Feb. 26, Cape May County was averaging eight new Covid cases per day. Back on Jan. 7, that number was 226 new cases per day. That comparison says it all in terms of the rapid decline of Covid infections in the county.
Tragically, there were four new fatalities due to Covid this past week, proving that the most vulnerable can still be at risk.
The numbers are sufficiently low that the county announced that it will suspend its regular “Covid updates.” The county Health Department will alert the public if “there are developments of concern.” The state is moving to a posture of “living with Covid” as endemic.
Masks
This week, both the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance removing requirements for face coverings and masks in schools and childcare settings. The CDC also added that it was rescinding the federal order requiring masking on school transportation vehicles.
Gov. Phil Murphy has not altered his order, which requires masks in schools until March 7. School boards across the county are now formulating policies based on the new guidance. It is expected that most, if not all, will follow the lead of the few that have already made masking optional for students and staff beginning March 7.
Invasion
The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces dominated this week’s world news.
A large local Ukrainian population expressed deep sorrow over the events taking place in their homeland. Some of these residents of Ukrainian background gained their first exposure to Cape May County as summer J-1 workers who eventually settled here.
Student Action
Across the county, students at all grade levels showed they can do their part to help their community. At Ocean City Intermediate School, students engaged in a pajama day to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. County Technical School students participated in a clean-up effort in endangered marshes and wetlands.
West Cape Elementary students learned of a wider world through a letter exchange program with a Nicaraguan school. Lower Cape May Regional High School BioMed Club students devised ways to keep county residents informed of locations where they could exercise safely during the pandemic.
Power On
Atlantic City Electric reported that county residents experienced the lowest frequency of power outages ever in 2021. This success comes because of significant investment in the local energy grid. It was an effort that was not without its critics. The utility experienced a great deal of opposition to the large steel transmission poles and to some of its plans for upgrades to substations.
Happenings
Lower Township Elementary School District was successful with its bond referendum. The funds will support needed improvements at each of the district’s schools.
Following a police investigation, two individuals were charged with theft of a house in Wildwood Crest. The two allegedly filed forged papers with the Cape May County Clerk’s Office.
Parts of the Cape May County Zoo have been closed to the public to protect avian residents from a bird flu spreading among wild waterfowl along the East Coast. No cases have been reported at the zoo. Elsewhere at the zoo, the county welcomed a new marmoset to the community.
Voters rejected the fire district budget in Villas. The public action sends the budget to Lower Township Council for consideration.
The Veterans Clinic in Rio Grande is offering physical therapy for the local veteran community.
It’s that time again and municipalities across the county are introducing 2022 budgets in advance of public hearings. The county has proposed a $200 million budget, which contains no property tax increase. In Avalon, the 2022 budget offers a two-tenths of a cent reduction in the local tax rate. Sea Isle City introduced a $26.7 million budget for 2022, with no tax increase. In Cape May, the city manager’s budget contained no tax increase.
In Sea Isle City, crowds turned out for Presidents’ Day weekend, even though the city did not hold the polar plunge that used to accompany the weekend festivities. Sea Isle introduced an ordinance that would allow “stacked” parking in certain zoned areas, as the city continues to struggle with the problem of in-season parking.
Avalon ended an attempt to take some of its custodial services in-house and has gone back out to bid with new specifications. The attempt to provide the service for itself met with no applications for advertised jobs.
Cape May County residents have voiced dissatisfaction with the county’s efforts to plow county roads following this winter’s frequent snowstorms.
Avalon is considering an increase in the fines levied for emergency water shutoffs. The hope is that moving the cost of an emergency shutoff from $50 to $259 will encourage more attention to proper winterizing of vacation homes in the borough.
Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue delivered his annual State of the Township address to the local chamber of commerce. Donohue pictured a municipality with a growing population, expanding business sector and attention to quality of life.
The Federal Trade Commission reports that New Jersey consumers lost a staggering $122 million to scams in 2021. The top category of fraud was identity theft.
The state issued its annual report on major discipline of law enforcement officers. Only three county police agencies reported a need to impose major discipline in 2021.
Middle Township moved to raise the pay for special Class II officers in an effort to increase recruitment.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is moving to evict Sunset Beach Sportsman’s Club at Sunset Beach.
Spout Off of the Week
North Cape May - I see where a Middle Township spouter is nominating their custodian as the best out there while we at LTS have our own superstar custodian, Jim Baker the man, the myth and the legend. He is always there on time, always happy with his jokes. He never complains and goes beyond the call of duty to empty our trash cans, cleaning under our chairs, making our toilets spic and span clean.Mr Baker is a real success story for Lower school district.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.