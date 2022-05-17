Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
May 9-15:
Covid
Covid is back as a serious story this week. County reports show a gradual but steady rise in new Covid cases, which are now averaging just over 40 per day for the last 10 days. With 435 active community cases, the county is at levels of infection not reported since early February. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Covid Act Now have raised the threat level for Cape May County to high.
Hospitalizations in the seven-county southern region on the state Covid dashboard have climbed but remain moderate. The worry is that hospitalization usually lag case trends by at least two weeks. According to the CDC, most of the new case increases are due to the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, also known as “stealth omicron”.
A new study in the journal Nature indicates that even mild cases of Covid can lead to negative neurological outcomes, including reduction in brain size, along with tissue damage linked to smell, taste and memory. A new government estimate is that long Covid has potentially affected up to 23 million Americans.
Arrests
February is a slow month in Cape May County. Visitors are few, many year-round residents are snow birding in Florida, and seasonal businesses have not yet reopened. It does not appear to be a slow month for crime. A new Herald series compiling municipal police arrests for month-long periods this week showed the arrests for February.
The county has 16 municipalities, three of which (Upper Township, Dennis Township and Woodbine) have arrangements that use New Jersey State Police for law enforcement. Of the 13 remaining, two (West Cape May and Cape May Point) receive policing services through a joint agreement with Cape May City.
That leaves 11 municipal police departments in the county. In the short month of February, these departments recorded 150 arrests. Not all are for indictable offenses. The offenses can range from driving while intoxicated and contempt of court to serious violent felonies and drug-related crimes.
In February, Middle Township led with 58 arrests. Lower Township and Wildwood reported 27 each. North Wildwood had 13 arrests. Two municipal departments (West Wildwood and Avalon) report no arrests in the month, while Stone Harbor had one. Others were Ocean City with nine and Wildwood Crest and Sea Isle City with seven each.
Tourism
Two tourism reports gave numbers to what we already knew, 2021 was a major rebound year following the Covid year in 2020. According to Cape May County officials, 96% of the 2020 loss was recovered in 2021. The 2021 year saw 10.3 million visitors, accounting for $6.6 billion in spending. That spending also resulted in $1.7 million a day in state and local taxes, with most of it feeding Trenton’s coffers.
Predictions for 2022 see another robust tourism season, with some concern for the impact of a 40-year-high inflation rate on discretionary spending that could change the pattern of how visitors use their funds while on vacation. Other concerns raised by a Stockton University panel included the potential impact of a late Covid surge and the ongoing tight labor market for summer workers. Still, the consensus was for a strong tourist season in the offing.
Happenings
A 63-year-old woman pedestrian was killed by an erratic driver in Cape May, bringing the number of motor-vehicle-crash-related fatalities in Cape May County to five in 2022. At this point in 2021, the county had experienced two crash deaths. The majority of the county’s crash fatalities occur between June and the end of September. One citizen has asked the county for more action on road safety.
Wildwood became the latest municipality to reach an agreement with Gold Medal Environmental concerning changes to an existing trash hauling contract. The 40-year-high inflation coupled with a tight labor market led the company to seek accommodations with its municipal customers in the county.
North Wildwood will spend $1 million on beach replenishment following the Mother’s Day storm that also compromised north Avalon beaches that were in the midst of a back passing operation.
There is a debate over the best way to approach the problem that feral cats present to the county’s bird population. Some argue for euthanasia, but several county groups say a trap, neuter, release program is having beneficial impact on the problem.
In December 2021, the state added new tests to well water testing when properties are being transferred. The new regulations involve looking for unhealthy levels of chemicals that have become ubiquitous in terms of industrial use since Teflon was first introduced in the 1940s.
Should Wildwood move away from its Doo-wop image? That is the opinion of one developer who says adherence to the past is hurting the town’s ability to evolve its economy.
Ocean City reached a settlement with a lifeguard who sued over sexual harassment.
Two baby zebras were born at the Cape May County Zoo, increasing the zoo’s enviable conservation record.
Wildwood and Upper Township adopted 2022 budgets. Both budgets called for a local purpose tax increase.
Hospital safety scores for spring 2022 resulted in a solid B score for Cape Regional Medical Center while Shore Medical Center unexpectedly received a second straight C rating.
A set of decisions related to Wildwood Crest’s approval of a new hospitality site is raising some serious concerns about future development in the resort.
The property owners association in Stone Harbor has presented a forecast for sustainability expenses that would drive the borough debt levels to new heights and produce a 46% increase in local taxation over five years.
Existing bulkheads that do not meet regulation heights must be elevated in Wildwood and North Wildwood. The expense could be a major hurdle for some property owners.
Spout Off of the Week
Upper Township - Funny?? I just went on a very expensive romantic trip with my wife today. We hit the supermarket and gas station.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.