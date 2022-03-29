Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
March 21-27:
Climate
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a comment period for its proposed climate disclosure rule,which would require public companies to inform shareholders – and the government – about the projected impact of climate change on the company’s bottom line.It represents another example of the growing attempt to factor climate change into regulatory efforts.
The Herald has been reporting on the “sweeping reform” of state regulations aimed at adapting land-use regulations to climate change.
Here, at home, all eyes have turned to ensuring that the beaches are prepared for the imminent start of the summer season. As this is written, Memorial Day is 63 days away.
Stone Harbor heard from its coastal consultant that the borough has no natural sand borrow zone to support a back passing effort. Excess sand is either trapped in environmentally protected areas or accreting in the dunes.
Avalon was forced out to bid for its back passing effort because economic disruptions and supply chain snarls denied the borough the opportunity to lease the heavy equipment required for an in-house project. North Wildwood said it received $800,000 in emergency funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support its replenishment efforts.
Covid
While public health officials continue to preach caution, the move to a post-Covid normalcy picks up steam. Cape May County’s Covid metrics remain low. County reports show an average of approximately four new cases per day.
Hospitalizations in the south region of the state are at roughly 100 for a seven-county area. Covid Act Now has lowered its risk assessment for the county to medium, while continuing to show an infection rate below 1.0.
The fully vaccinated rate in the county remains stable at about 73% of the population. There has not been an appreciable uptick in the rate in several weeks. Less than half of those listed as fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. It is likely that a second booster will be approved soon by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Covidrelief funds are beginning to flow to New Jersey’s fishing industry. The funds reimburse companies for measures they were forced to take during the pandemic. The application period opens soon.
For the county’s nursing homes, the battle against Covid is not over. Charged with protecting the most vulnerable population from the ravages of the virus, many long-term care facilities are facing major economic challenges.
Juveniles
In February,local and state officials met in a closed-door meeting in Sea Isle City to discuss how to handle unruly behavior from crowds of juveniles in an environment in which police powers have been compromised by state law.
One answer in Avalon is a proposal to,again, implement restricted hours for access to the beach and boardwalk. Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi said the measure was needed because the state Legislature failed to address the problems caused by recent changes to state law that limit how police can deal with juvenile behavior.
Both Avalon and Sea Isle have announced they will increase camera surveillance infrastructure as another measure aimed at control of unruly crowds.
Happenings
A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a motor vehicle in Middle Township,which will likely raise more concern for bicyclist safety after two such deaths in the county last year.
Budgets for 2022 continue to be introduced across the county with no tax increases. This week, the county and Avalon adopted no tax increase budgets. Not all municipalities could accomplish the feat. North Wildwood introduced a 2022 budget that contains a 2.3-cent increase in the tax rate.
Middle Township has joined with other municipalities as a participant in the state’s gypsy moth control program.
Former Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire was sentenced to 45 days with credit for 13 already served. Bezaire pleaded guilty to two level four indictable offences for stalking a former girlfriend and ignoring a judicial order.
The hearing for an Ocean City police sergeant accused of having sex with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child was extended to May with no pretrial resolution.
Avalon is considering a setback change to accommodate needed platforms for reading elevated electric meters in low-lying areas of the borough.
A Rio Grande community seeking the extension of water mains to their street were told the Wildwood water utility has no interest in running infrastructure to the neighborhood.
Middle Township has introduced an ordinance that would ban the use of bounce houses on municipal property, including parks and recreation centers.
The liquor store inside the Court House Acme won approval from Middle Township Committee to expand its footprint in the store.
Cape May City’s Jetty Motel continues its battle with the city’s Planning Board over construction of a new larger resort complex. The motel’s owners have filed suit against the city and the Planning Board in Superior Court.
The Cape May County Zoo announced the birth of a baby lemur, the newest addition to a zoo that has had great success with its breeding program across a number of the zoo’s species.
The Del Haven water project is about to enter a construction phase, which is estimated to last about nine to 12 months. Fresh water is on its way, as is the responsibility for property owners for the required hookup to the new system.
Lower Township settled a suit with a female police detective for $130,000. The detective remains a part of the municipality’s police force.
The new Woodbine circle has received recognition for engineering excellence.
Spout Off of the Week
Dennis Township - I think all these drivers in Dennis Twp. forget what the roads in Historic Dennisville were intended for. I would like to see many more speed bumps installed as I now have to keep my kids on a leash while walking them down the street and they're starting to get rashes on their necks from the collar.
