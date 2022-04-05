Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Climate Change
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) opposing new landuse regulations that are part of the DEP’s sweeping reform of state regulations in light of climate change.
The letter states, “The Cape May County Chamber Board of Directors recognize that climate change is real, and that its effects will have profound impacts on Cape May County’s 267 square miles of natural and built environment.”
While acknowledging the reality of climate change, the letter opposes the DEP’s regulatory initiatives as unrealistic and unfunded mandates.
The chamber’s letter comes as Goldman Sachs’ huge asset management arm said it will take a hard line on voting for directors at companies that do not disclose enough about greenhouse gas emissions and climate change impacts on business. This, in turn, follows what The Wrap reported last week, concerning the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed climate disclosure rule.
BA.2 Dominant
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the BA.2 Covid variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S., accounting for 55% of all new cases. The variant is seen as responsible for new surges in cases in other parts of the world, but numbers in the U.S. have remained relatively stable.
In Cape May County, the average number of new cases in the past seven days ticked up to five per day from four per day the prior week. The CDC rates the county low in terms of community spread of the virus. The county experienced two new Covid-related deaths this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer. The shot is recommended for those over 50 or those whose underlying conditions put them at greater risk of serious complications. Pharmacies in the county have already begun to administer the new booster dose. The county website,cmchealth.net, has information on the vaccines and planned mobile vaccine clinics.
Police Officers’ Criminal Cases
Two Lower Township police officers facing criminal charges for theft of bicycles will forfeit their jobs and enter a diversion program that would result in all charges being removed if completed.
One Middle Township officer accused of witness tampering is planning on applying for the same diversion program.
A former West Wildwood police officer takes a plea deal after being arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, burglary and assault. The deal resulted in four years on probation.
Robocalls
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has said it will partner with the Federal Communications Commission to investigate illegal robocalls. We have been able to do some amazing things with technology, but no one has figured out a way to stop the illegal calls. An amazing statistic is that, in 2020,1.1 billion robocalls were made in New Jersey alone. The state leads the nation in complaints about the calls.
Happenings
Vicki Clark gave parting remarks on the 2022 economy, as she approaches retirement as president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce May 30. She sees the high gas prices as a factor that works in favor of the county economy.
Emergency medical services are not considered essential services in New Jersey. This leads to inconsistencies in how towns provide the service.
Upper Township seeks to preserve two historic buildings. The municipality is also seeking to upgrade its campground ordinance.
Cape May County adopted its no tax increase 2022 budget. At least one citizen group sees this as misleading. Meanwhile, both Dennis and Upper townships introduced 2022 budgets. The Dennis budget calls for no tax increase. In Upper, an increase of 3.28 cents is included.
Cape Regional Medical Center will rename its emergency room in response to a $3 million gift from the Luing Family Foundation.
Child abuse continues to be a major problem in the county. In one pre-Covid year’s data, Cape May County had the highest percentage of substantiated findings in the state.
West Wildwood’sformer Mayor Christopher Fox had his ethics fines reduced by more than half following the ruling by an Office of Administrative Law judge on his appeal.
The Cannabis Regulatory Commission once again delayed the expected approval of recreational marijuana sales by already established medical marijuana dispensaries.
An Ocean City High School girls basketball coach has been accused of engaging in abusive behavior by members of the public at a school board meeting. The district says it is investigating.
It is crunch time for repairs to the Wildwood Boardwalk, with the fast approaching start of the summer season less than two months away. Meanwhile, work on five beach access points in Wildwood Crest will linger into summer.
Two individuals will walk from the shores of Cape May to Burlington City to recreate routes across the southern portion of the state used by the Underground Railroad for escaped slaves.
Upper Township is ready to move on a feasibility study concerning erosion of back bay areas.
The Del Haven water project is finally at the construction phase, with projections of fresh water for this area of Middle Township in nine to 12 months.
A Middle Township documentary seeks to induce pride in the municipality’s 300-year history. The debut is set for April 30 at Middle’s Performing Arts Center.
It’s official. Occupancy tax revenues for 2021 came in higher than the record 2019 year.
A Marmora resident was killed April 2 in a motor vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road. Two days earlier,a 2 a.m.accident at Hand Avenue and Route 9 resulted in no criminal charges. Route 9 was closed for four hours at a low traffic point in the early morning.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - Here we go again, another season starts with remote investment property owners. Leaving trash and recycle curbside on a weekend for pick up later during the work week results in littering and messes from wildlife. Where is code enforcement? How about Mercantile licenses requiring responsibility for property owners or a property management service? This should not fall on the hands of neighbors or waste management companies.
