July 4-10:
Budgets
Cape May County’s 16 municipal governments each adopted a fiscal 2022 budget with half of them requiring no local purpose tax increase and the other half raising the tax rate anywhere from less than 1% in Wildwood Crest and Wildwood to 15% in Upper Township.
For some towns, the recovery from the pandemic-driven budget in 2020 appears largely complete, with growing municipal surpluses, lower levels of debt service and expanding revenue from sources other than property taxes. For others, the recovery is still in process and taxes rose even with the availability of federal relief dollars that will disappear after this fiscal year.
Budgeting for a variety of necessary municipal services is an annual challenge made more difficult by the distribution of taxable property valuation. The five mainland municipalities, which include Upper, Dennis, Middle and Lower townships, along with Woodbine, serve two thirds of the county’s permanent population and almost 90% of the land area. They provide those services with 18% of the county’s taxable property. Increasingly, the tax dollars that support the island communities come from non-voting second homeowners, as well as those who hold county property for investment and rentals.
Shoulder Season
The county has made a spectacular recovery from the 2020 yearwhere its tourism-dominated economy lost over 21% of visitor spending. A new report shows that a big contributor to that recovery was a lengthening and intensified shoulder season.
The economy continues to expand beyond its traditional summer season. The report states that not only are spring and fall showing increased visitor traffic, but even the five winter months from November to March have a "healthy and a promising expansion that can lean toward a nine-month to year-round tourism economy.”
County officials say that a significant factor that could constrain that continued growth is the ability of businesses to remain open year-round.
“Labor concerns and earnings are key,” per a county release.
The county tourism office applauds the growing variety of tourist experiences from eco-travel to beverage tourism working with the always important nature-based attractions. Officials also see the growing importance of online booking engines. This comes as many county towns are wrestling with how best to regulate these short-term rentals in order to ensure safety and recovery through fees associated with the costs of the municipal services that must grow to meet visitor needs.
BA.5
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the newest and most easily transmissible subvariant of omicron, termed BA.5, is now the dominant variant in new Covid cases.
The first cases of infection with BA.5 were reported in January and February in South Africa. So far, the variant has shown no evidence that it is more severe than earlier subvariants of omicron.
One issue that some officials are pointing to is its very high level of transmissibility, which could lead to a new surge of cases, which, based on sheer volume, would increase the number of patients in need of hospital care.
We are seeing some increase in New Jersey hospitalization, with the southern region that is home to Cape May County reporting a higher number of hospitalizations than the more populated central region. The availability of home testing has diminished the ability of lab test statistics to provide a true picture of disease spread.
Meanwhile, the Covid vaccine for children 6 months old and older is now available in the county.
Happenings
Middle Township is, once again, pushing its retailers to control shopping carts with potentially stiffer penalties.
The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary contested Stone Harbor plans to potentially sell an irregular oceanfront lot for residential development. They went so far as to commission their own environmental study that directly contradicts the findings of a borough consultant and casts doubt on the ability to use the borough-owned lot for any structure.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a sweeping set of bills aimed at gun safety reforms July 5. The next day, a routine traffic stop in Wildwood led to the arrest of the driver on drug and firearms charges. Three other individuals were arrested on gun possession charges on the Wildwood Boardwalk.
Across the county, municipalities are expressing support for legislation in Trenton that would stop the state from diverting funds from the energy tax receipts that are paid by utilities and intended for municipal property tax relief. The funds diverted to other state uses amount to billions of lost property tax relief over many years.
E-bikes have become the latest issue for island towns seeking to protect public safety. The motorized bikes, which can attain speeds of 25 mph, are allowed on promenades and similar public spaces by state law. Wildwood Crest Commissioners were not encouraging to a startup motorized bike business that has no physical location in the borough. Sea Isle City has introduced a new 10 mph speed limit ordinance on its Promenade.
The state has announced that it will stop collecting sales tax on medical cannabis. The phaseout of the sales tax has been underway and will now be complete.
In Middle Township, the need for an emergency appropriation of $345,000 will complicate the 2023 budget where the appropriation must be covered in full.
Pump station plans in Stone Harbor have been hit with a new construction estimate, raising the projected cost from $11.5 million to $19.1 million. Residents are urging the borough to have the plans reviewed by an independent firm in what is termed a peer review.
Upper Township renewed the liquor license of the Deauville Inn, in Strathmere, with the condition that the popular bar and restaurant abide by all regulations concerning noise and liquor service.
Stone Harbor held a vote on a new administrative appointment, with council members split on the wisdom of the move.
A dead humpback whale was discovered under a dock, across from Grassy Sound Marina, July 10.
Spout Off of the Week
Avalon - The Helen Diller Home for blind children is such an amazing place. We live very close to the home and to see the hard work all the counselors do to give the kids a fun week at the shore, is simply amazing. These kids wait all year to have one week at the beach and it’s a gift to watch them smile.
