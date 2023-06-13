Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldNewsletters.
June 5-11
As the World Burns
This week, smoke from wildfires in Canada covered much of the Northeastern U.S., producing a persistent orange haze, and causing air quality to degrade to hazardous levels.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy warned that sensitive individuals should refrain from strenuous activities and remain indoors as much as possible. Murphy called the air quality crisis evidence of the extreme weather events that are caused by an intensifying climate crisis.
New Jersey maintains29 airmonitoring stations across 15 of the 21 counties throughout the state. On June 7, 13 of those stations measured air quality at hazardous levels. There is no monitoring station in Cape May County.
Meanwhile, a respected insurance industry journal wrote about the “pitched battle between climate change and the price of homeowners’ insurance in the U.S.” Some of the largest home insurance companies have pulled back from writing new policies in California. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg are reporting that industry giant AIG is poised to curb home policies in several affluent zip codes across several states. New Jersey was not specifically mentioned, but the trend is ominous.
Reports also note that 47 local property insurance businesses in Florida have gone out of business, with another 24 on regulatory watch lists. At the heart of the trend is the increasing perils connected to climate change and the disconnect with how much homeowners are prepared to pay for protection.
Traditionally, insurers have looked backwards for data to predict risk. Now, more companies are looking to future predictions.
Ironically, Reuters is reporting that shareholder support for proxy resolutions supporting climate change actions is dropping this spring.
Mahalo Denied
At the June 7 meeting of the Wildwood Crest Planning Board, a proposal from ICONA Resorts for a beachfront resort was denied following seven hours of testimony over two meetings. For more than five years, ICONA has been expanding its holdings in Cape May County, including properties in Avalon, Diamond Beach, Wildwood Crest, and Cape May. The company also has a boutique hotel in Spring Lake.
The trajectory changed in 2022 when ICONA Chief Executive Officer Eustace Mita was unable to find support for a major resort development he proposed in Cape May. His vision of an early 20th century grand hotel resort on the site of the former Beach Theater did not have support on Cape MayCity Council where Mita was asking for the flexibility of a designated redevelopment zone at the site.
Mita next took his vision for a large oceanfront resort to Ocean City, where he needed to have the city willing to sell him a municipal tract just off the boardwalk. Within 24 hours of presenting his proposal to Ocean City Council, Mita heard from Mayor Jay Gillian that the city did not support it.
With the Mahalo denial in Wildwood Crest, Mita’s streak of impressive hotel development in the county has hit major speed bumps. The decisions came as Cape May County celebrated a record-breaking year for tourism in 2022. Mita’s message that the county needs more hotel rooms does not appear to be resonating with officials or the public as the number of visitors and tourism revenues continue to climb.
Economics of Wind
This week, the Sweeney Center at Rowan University warned that New Jersey was in danger of losing its leadership position in the emerging green economy, one heavily dependent on an offshore wind initiative that has fierce opposition in coastal communities, including most of the municipalities in Cape May County.
A report from the center argues that the state risks being left behind in the heated competition from offshore wind jobs and economic growth. A specific issue at hand is a seeming reluctance in Trenton to share a windfall of federal tax credits.
Federal offshore wind tax credits were created by the 2020 Stimulus Act and the more recent Inflation Reduction Act. The Danish wind farm developer Ørsted is arguing that state legislation that would allow theuse of the tax credits would go a long way in helping to offset the negative impact of recent runaway inflation. Meanwhile, other states are already making the tax credits available to wind energy companies.
EEW AOS, the manufacturing firm at the Paulsboro site, is jointly owned by the German company EEW and Ørsted. Expansion of the facility appears dependent on the decision regarding the tax credits.
In the center report, Tim Sullivan, chief executive officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, put it simply, “The question facing New Jersey is whether we want to lead, follow or be left behind.”
Happenings
A number of business owners are asking Middle Township to review its ordinance banning the use of banners and flags, saying that the eye-catching items are essential as the businesses prepare for their busiest season.
Stone Harbor has run into difficulties with the property the borough spent $1.6 million on in order to meet the affordable housing obligations raised by approval of a new subdivision at 111th Street. The Borough Council has asked for an investigation of the work done to make the property adhere to affordable housing guidelines.
A boat struck the Townsend’s Inlet bridge, closing the troubled bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon. The bridge has been a sore point for residents in both communities who say they often don’t have sufficient warning when it is closed.
Middle Township added over $1.4 million in grant funding to its 2023 budget.Much of it isbenefiting the Del Haven water project and consequent street repair work.
Sea Isle City charged two juveniles with criminal mischief for damage to playground property while Villas complaints show that not only island towns are having difficulties with juvenile misconduct.
Middle Township is seeking to expand the Rio Grande redevelopment district in an effort to draw new investment to the area.
Stone Harbor feels confident that it is on the right road for regaining its level 5 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)Community Rating System (CRS) score, which it lost in April when points tied to Superstorm Sandy relief expired.
Lower Township police will alter the department’s command structure by converting one of its two captain positions to that of a deputy chief.
A panel discussion on homelessness focused on three critical factors: Mental health, addiction and lack of available affordable housing.
Meanwhile, Middle is responding to complaints from property owners and businesses with a new ordinance that bans the use of temporary shelters, like tents. The ordinance comes up for a public hearing later this month.
Ocean City tabled an ordinance that would have banned e-bikes on the boardwalk and ramps. Hearing from residents that the bikes are used for exercise, the City Council decided it needed to do more investigation on the issue.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) is celebrating 75 years of service. Roughly 80% of the Coast Guard’s workforce goes through boot camp at TRACEN.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - The summer hasn't even started and we are all ready attacking Beach Taggers! We never get thanked for telling people the best place to park or to eat.We never get thanked when a patron HAS to go to the bathroom and they leave us their kid to watch.That we keep our entrances litter free but mostly we have to sit there and pretend to be interested in every complaint about the beach or its weather or where their spouse is.All this and a low pay. How about a tip jar?
