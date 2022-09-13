wrap file photo current!.jpg

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday.Sign up athttps://bit.ly/3goVpVr 

CMC 911_Fallen FFrs_P1140773.JPG

Joe Minchelli, whose father is retired New York Fire Department (NYFD) Lt. Lou Minchelli, shows a commemorative board, Sept. 11, 2022. It contains the names and photos of all the NYFD firefighters who died in the line of duty.  Lt. Lou Minchelli, 92, resides in Sea Isle City.
Kids entering.png

Principal Nancy Loteck welcomes students to their first day of school Sept. 7 at Middle Township Elementary School #2, Sept. 7, 2022. The school’s security officer, Brian Turner, stands watch in the background.
IMG_1472.JPEG

The former Oceanview Motel has been purchased by Madison Resorts for $10 million. The company expects to invest $12 million in overhauling the property of the next months, ahead of the 2023 season.

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments