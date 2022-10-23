Img20221020-175946-Edit-Edit by Frank Scott.jpg

Front, from left: Executive Director Maria Elena Hallion, Rev. Allison Burns-LaCreca, Board Trustee Terri Miscione, Program Director Sandra Lockhart, Operations Director John Bolte, Board Trustee Nancy Bolte and back, from left: Board trustees Norm Proulx, Louis Schweickhardt, Jack Olthius and Lawrence Schmidt.

RIO GRANDE – The Branches Outreach Center cut the ribbon on its new facility in a former bank building at 201 Hirst Avenue in Rio Grande Oct 20. 

Branches (1).jpg

Operations Director John Bolte speaks at the grand opening of the new center in Rio Grande.

