COURT HOUSE - Reflecting the happy occasion, the sun was shining on The Arc of Cape May County’s first Open House event Nov. 2.
Staff of the agency’s “Daybreak” program, located at 927 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House, welcomed visitors from the community into their spacious and modern facility where just hours earlier, 19 individuals had enjoyed a day of activities inside the building and out in the community.
One special needs visitor, Siena-Marie Rescio, 25, serenaded the participants with songs on the piano and guitar. Rescio’s mother, Chris Demuro, told Executive Director of The Arc, Laura Gaffney, that she learned about the event on Facebook and decided to check it out as she had been looking for day programming for Siena that would be welcoming and enriching.
“When we moved from Arizona where the services for individuals with special needs were very comprehensive, we were hoping to find the same thing in South Jersey,” Demuro explained.
“When Siena was school age, there were very few options for inclusion in the school district, so we decided to homeschool her. We developed her social life and inclusion in community activities through music and theater and she made some friendships among her peers. Now that school days are over for Siena, she really needs community and social engagement. That’s why we’re looking for a day program like this one,” she said.
A large contingent of local individuals, families and social workers enjoyed playing basketball and other games, dancing, and enjoying delicious snacks throughout the event.
Day Program Director Chuck Nagel, as well as Chief Operating Officer Robin Watson and Daybreak Supervisor Margo Jarmon, were on hand to welcome the many visitors that stopped by, making each feel comfortable and finding out about their interests.
“We want to grow the scope and size of our pre-employment and employment services within the county for our clients with special needs. So many individuals have the promise and potential to explore different areas of employment and we want to make that a reality for them,” Nagel said.
“We use job coaches for those that are ready to try competitive employment but need a 1:1 coach to get used to their job and ensure success in the workplace. We partner with local businesses who are willing to employ our individuals and offer them a welcoming work environment and we’ve seen it work well,” explained Nagel.
Gaffney added that “The Arc of Cape May County has been a mainstay in the county since 1972, providing trusted day habilitation, and residential, recreational and respite services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc prides itself on professional staff, individualized support services and opportunities for each individual to learn and grow.”
The Arc’s vision is to actively support full inclusion and participation throughout their lifetimes.
“What I love about The Arc is that we don’t just preach inclusion in the community, we live it every day. Everyone who works for us has real-world experience working with individuals with special needs,” Gaffney said. “We can provide excellent services because of the high quality of people that we hire and the excellent training and experience they gain as they work here. I am very proud of this organization and the mission we fulfill each day.”
Gaffney, who started her job as The Arc’s Executive Director in August, is optimistic about the future of the organization.
“I anticipate all of our programs growing and flourishing in the coming years. We have increased our presence in the community with an Arc Awareness Day in September and participation in local community resource events in October. We are using social media to our advantage to raise the community’s awareness of who we are and how we help families. Our fundraising committee is getting off the ground also and I’m very excited about all of the future possibilities for us,” she enthused.
For more information on programs, career opportunities and tours of The Arc facilities, please go to www.arcofcapemay.org or call Melissa Gurdgiel at (609) 861-7100 ext. 131.
