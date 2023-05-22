Stone harbor logo alternative
ThreeRivers11/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - On Sunday, May 21st, at approximately 3:00 pm, emergency services in Stone Harbor responded to a 911 call reporting a surfer who had sustained injuries from a possible shark attack while surfing in the waters off the 109th Street beach. The Stone Harbor Police Department, along with the Fire and Rescue Squads, promptly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments