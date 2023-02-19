Craig Migliaccio

Craig Migliaccio, of Court House, holds the trophy given to him as “Influencer of the Year” by the HVAC Tactical organization. Ben Poole, left, is the owner of HVAC Tactical and organizer of the industry event. Migliaccio was recognized for his use of social media to disseminate technical training materials. 

 

COURT HOUSE - At 40, Craig Migliaccio considers himself the “old guy” when it comes to social media, so he was both surprised and honored to be named the Influencer of the Year by HVAC Tactical for his technical training materials.  

