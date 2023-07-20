STORY - Julie Wolfe.png

Shown are Julie Wolfe and her husband, Chris Wolfe.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN VIEW – A local organization called Survivors of Cancer Inc. has been able to help a Dennis Township woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer roughly six months after her husband had a double lung transplant due to an autoimmune disorder.   

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments