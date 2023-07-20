OCEAN VIEW – A local organization called Survivors of Cancer Inc. has been able to help a Dennis Township woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer roughly six months after her husband had a double lung transplant due to an autoimmune disorder.
In June, the Herald reported on the story of Julie Wolfe and her husband, Chris, and how they, along with their sons, 21 and 12, were dealing with dual health catastrophes.
Wolfe's friend, Kaylin Morrissey-Bridgeman, set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000.
Morrissey-Bridgeman said at the time she had put the goal amount at $100,000 with the idea of perhaps relieving the Wolfes of the burden of a mortgage since neither of them could work. The GoFundMe page raised $9,700, as of 10:30 a.m. July 20.
At least one person sent a donation to the Herald offices, which has been forwarded to the Wolfes.
In addition, the Herald received a call from Kathleen Murphy, of Survivors of Cancer, asking to get in touch with the Wolfe family to offer the organization's support.
Murphy would not be specific about the amount they intended to give, but said it is generally less than $1,000.
Murphy said Survivors of Cancer works with the health care systems of Cape Regional Medical Center and AtlantiCare, which can provide Survivors of Cancer with information about cancer patients.
Survivors of Cancer is able to make a one-time donation toward medical or medically related expenses, but it also maintains a list and sends gift cards around the holidays.
According to Murphy, the organization regularly places ads in the Herald. She said an ad runs during the Anglesea BBQ and Blues Festival in North Wildwood. In addition, the organization has a soup and sandwich fundraiser twice a year at the Anglesea Pub.
Survivors of Cancer generally has its biggest benefit on the second Saturday in August, although they experienced some interruption due to Covid restrictions. The organization does a lottery tree, Murphy said, as a big part of its fundraising.
“We’re quite well known down here; only us and Love of Linda, which was around longer,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of support from businesses.”
Murphy said Survivors of Cancer tries to provide a check to the cancer patient, and they have a flat amount they give to a new referral.
She said after six months, if the patient is still in treatment, the organization will issue another check. They will also call the person in October or November and if there is still a need, they will send a ShopRite gift card.
Murphy said the giving of Survivors of Cancer is limited to Cape May County.
“There are so many people in Cape May County,” she said.
According to Murphy, the group started after two or three people mentioned they had friends who had cancer and they realized the cost. She said two or three of the original members are still around after roughly 20 years.
To get more information about Survivors of Cancer, visit https://survivorsofcancerinc.org.
If anyone would like to donate, they can send checks to Survivors of Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Wildwood, NJ 08260.
