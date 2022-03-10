CAPE MAY - The New Jersey Alliance for Action has recognized Atlantic City Electric’s Cape May Substation Reliability Project with the New Jersey Leading Capital Construction Projectaward.
The award program was created to highlight innovative, pioneering and landmark construction initiatives that greatly impact the state’s economy and to honor the businesses and organizations that work together as partners to ensure such a project’s success.
The Cape May substation upgrade project is one of Atlantic City Electric’s key reliability initiatives. The company conducted a comprehensive review of potential options in the area and identified this substation upgrade as the most cost-effective and least impactful option to modernize the local energy grid, further enhancing service reliability for thousands of local customers and visitors in the Cape May area.
As we continue seeing the impacts of more frequent and powerful storms, this project creates stronger energy infrastructure that is more resilient to the growing threats of extreme weather events.
Work includes replacing the existing substation with a new, state-of-the-art facility and upgrading distribution power lines with modern energy equipment in Cape May. This reliability improvement project will reduce the frequency and duration of power outages and help ensure more reliable service, especially during the summer months when the Cape May region’s population grows exponentially.
Work started on the substation last fall. It’s expected to be complete by spring of 2023 and ready for the busy Memorial Day period next year. For more information on the Cape May substation upgrade and other reliability projects, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Reliability.
