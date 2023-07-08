COURT HOUSE – Dr. David Salvo, superintendent of the Middle Township School District, again reached out to update the public with accurate information regarding the vandalism at the high school, which was attributed to 21 graduating seniors.
All 21 seniors were suspended and barred from walking in the June 16 graduation ceremonies. Salvo said in a release that the students did nearly $8,500 in damage inside the school building.
According to the released statement, the students were required to pay $403.52 each to cover the costs of the damage and cleanup before they would receive a diploma. All 21 students did so, and have since graduated, the statement said.
The 21 students gained entrance to the school in the early morning hours of June 12 and spread materials around various areas, including toilet paper, water, mustard, syrup, and other substances.
The students also damaged a folding table valued at $50 and a $100 mirror in the dance studio. A comprehensive review of the incident led to the determination of the cost of cleanup and restoration to be $8,473.92.
According to Salvo, the majority of the cost was related to cleanup. Paying the costs of the damage and cleanup were required for the diplomas to be granted.
Following this incident, the district conducted a review of all buildings to identify and reinforce security measures. The Middle Township School District administration and Board of Education issued an updated statement, July 7, they said, in response to questions and inaccurate information circulating in the community about the June 12 vandalism.
