STONE HARBOR – At the last meeting of the year, Stone Harbor Council President Reese Moore gave a public summation of what he deemed the borough government’s accomplishments in 2022.
Moore spoke of filling key positions in the borough leadership team with the hiring of Manny Parada as Director of Public Works and Shannon McPherson as Recreation Director.
Infrastructure improvements cited by Moore included a new stormwater management plan and continuing efforts to deal with flood mitigation, a cost savings of $450,000 in the borough road programs, and ongoing compliance with a state requirement to locate and remove any lead that may be in water distribution lines. Moore also lauded the new trash convenience center which he said was well received by the public.
With regard for beach and bay management, Moore cited the borough’s hiring of Mott MacDonald’s Douglas Gaffney as a coastal engineering consultant. He referenced the development of a feasibility study and computer modeling capability aimed at defining short, intermediate and long-term options for improving beach management.
Moore took time to talk about the expanded recreation programs and tourism events which he said add to the attractiveness of the Stone Harbor environment.
Turning his attention to environmental stewardship, Moore spoke of the borough’s water conservation efforts, its revision of sewer and water rates in ways that established a tiered rate structure, and the installation of new water meters throughout the borough.
With respect to public safety, Moore lauded the completion of the new Beach Patrol Building at 95th Street and the beach, while praising the efforts of all the borough’s public safety departments.
Moore ended his summation of highlights with a reference to the bedrock of finance and administration which he called the foundation for much of what the borough accomplished. Moore said the borough eliminated $5.1 million in general long-term debt in 2022 and $1.6 million of such debt in its separate water and sewer utility.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.