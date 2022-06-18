STONE HARBOR – Early June 17, American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor flew an American Flag in memory of Captain John J. Sax.
Sax served as in the Marine Corps and was recently killed in the crash of an MV-22B Osprey aircraft in California.
The flag for the event was provided by Avalon and was flown at half-staff by Post 331 Commander, Tom McCullough and Post member, Mark Battaglini.
Battaglini, a summer resident of Stone Harbor, had been a neighbor and close friend of Sax’s father, Steve Sax, an all-star baseball player who played second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Battaglini had also been Sax’s middle school football coach in California. He remembers Johnny as a very responsible and respectful young man who early on had a passion for becoming a pilot in the U. S. Marine Corps.
After the short ceremony, the flag was taken down and folded. It will be placed in a flag presentation case and sent to Steve Sax, father of the fallen soldier.
