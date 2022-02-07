Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 5.02.39 PM.png
COURT HOUSE - A report from the New Jersey comptroller's office listed the state’s 15 worst nursing homes, which the report estimated are costing Medicaid more than $100 million a year.

Oceana Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Cape May Court House was the lone Cape May County facility on the list released in the report Feb. 2. 

Contacted by the Herald for comment on the report, a woman who answered the phone at Oceana Rehab identified herself as Judy hung up when told why the Herald was calling. A follow up call was answered by a woman who said the facility would have no comment, but she hung up before identifying herself. 

Acting comptroller Kevin J. Walsh said these facilities should be kicked out of the medicaid program if they don’t fix what’s wrong and provide better care, according to an NJ.com report.

The report looked at cumulative ratings of the New Jersey nursing homes over the past two years and did not contact the nursing homes, relying only on publicly available data. 

