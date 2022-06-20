A guide to the metrics the NJ Department of Health currently utilizes to track Covid data. Click right to see a county breakdown of community levels. Cape May County is currently in the "High" category.
A guide to the metrics the NJ Department of Health currently utilizes to track Covid data. Click right to see a county breakdown of community levels. Cape May County is currently in the "High" category.
Via the NJ Department of Health
A county by county breakdown of Covid levels across the state as of June 16, 2022. Low, medium and high risk areas are measured by green, yellow and orange filler respectively.
COURT HOUSE - For the week ending June 16, the state’s Covid Activity Level Index (CALI) rated Cape May County as having a high activity level for the virus.
The CALI score is computed for six regions of the state, with Cape May County in the southeast region comprised of Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. The score uses combined data from the three counties, although the most recent June 16 report provided county-specific metrics.
The southeast region has been fluctuating between moderate and high-level ratings for the last six weekly reports. The state’s CALI report for June 16 shows Cape May County at moderate to low in terms of hospitalizations and health care system utilization levels. What leaves the county in the high activity level column is the number of new cases per 100,000 of the permanent population.
In short, the case count metricis showinga high activity level for the county, even as the metrics that highlight hospitalization utilization remain below that level. Cape Regional Medical Center reported only two inpatient cases, with neither in intensivecareJune 16.
Weekly CALI reports can belocatedon the New Jersey Department of Health website. The same website also provides access to variant surveillance reports, which continue to show that omicron is the dominant variant in almost all confirmed active cases of Covid.
While research has shown that the omicron variant appears to cause less severe acute illness, the chances that infected individuals would experience long-term symptoms remained a serious concern.
The Lancet study is believed to be the first peer-reviewed analysis to report on long Covid risk associated specifically with the omicron variant. The conclusion was that the omicron variant was less likely to cause long Covid than the delta variant. The omicron variant was first identified in November 2021.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.