COURT HOUSE - For the week ending June 16, the state’s Covid Activity Level Index (CALI) rated Cape May County as having a high activity level for the virus.  

The CALI score is computed for six regions of the state, with Cape May County in the southeast region comprised of Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. The score uses combined data from the three counties, although the most recent June 16 report provided county-specific metrics. 

The southeast region has been fluctuating between moderate and high-level ratings for the last six weekly reports. The state’s CALI report for June 16 shows Cape May County at moderate to low in terms of hospitalizations and health care system utilization levels. What leaves the county in the high activity level column is the number of new cases per 100,000 of the permanent population. 

In short, the case count metric is showing a high activity level for the county, even as the metrics that highlight hospitalization utilization remain below that level. Cape Regional Medical Center reported only two inpatient cases, with neither in intensive care June 16. 

Weekly CALI reports can be located on the New Jersey Department of Health website. The same website also provides access to variant surveillance reports, which continue to show that omicron is the dominant variant in almost all confirmed active cases of Covid. 

One potential piece of good news appeared in a study published in The Lancet June 18. 

While research has shown that the omicron variant appears to cause less severe acute illness, the chances that infected individuals would experience long-term symptoms remained a serious concern. 

The Lancet study is believed to be the first peer-reviewed analysis to report on long Covid risk associated specifically with the omicron variant. The conclusion was that the omicron variant was less likely to cause long Covid than the delta variant. The omicron variant was first identified in November 2021. 

