Balcony Collapse in Sea Isle City

The south tower of Spinnaker Condominium Complex remains closed, as of Feb. 28, after a balcony collapse killed a construction worker who was working on the building, refurbishing cement, Feb. 24.  

 Vince Conti

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio, during his report to Sea Isle City Council Feb. 28, said, "The city Construction Office has issued an unsafe structure notice to prevent all access to the south tower of the Spinnaker (Condominium) Complex, except for personnel designated by the Spinnaker’s engineer of record."

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments