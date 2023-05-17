Spectacled Bear Arrives at CMCo Zoo

 Courtesy Cape May County Park/Zoo Facebook

COURT HOUSE - Zoo officials are excited to announce the arrival of a brand new species of Bear to the Cape May County Zoo. ‘Billie Jean’, a 17 year-old Spectacled Bear, arrived on Monday May 8th from the National Zoo in Washington DC. This is the first Spectacled Bear to call the Zoo home and she is a welcomed addition.

