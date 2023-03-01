Gas Bill
ATLANTIC CITY – As part of its commitment to provide safe, reliable, affordable natural gas, South Jersey Gas has filed notice with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to voluntarily lower its gas supply rate by approximately 7.7%, effective March 1, 2023.

