COURT HOUSE - South Jersey Gas announced today (April 26) that its customers will receive approximately $17.3 million in bill credits in April 2023 as the first of two annual installments.
“These bill credits are one of the many customer benefits resulting from the acquisition of our parent company, South Jersey Industries (SJI), earlier this year. The bill credits reflect our commitment to being a trusted provider of safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to the communities we serve,” said Brent Schomber, President & COO, South Jersey Gas.
The bill credits will be split into two installments:
The first credit of $41.55 per customer will be applied to customer accounts on or about April 26, 2023 and will be reflected on the next subsequent bill.
The second customer credit amount will be determined next year, will be applied to customer accounts on or about April 26, 2024 and will be reflected on the next subsequent bill.
Customers do not need to take any action to receive the credits. The credits will be automatically applied to existing balances or remain in the customer’s account to pay for future gas usage.
March 2023 Rate Reduction
The bill credits announced today are in addition to the recent reduction in gas supply rates that customers are now realizing on their bills.
Beginning on March 1, 2023, South Jersey Gas self-implemented a gas supply (Periodic Basic Gas Supply Service) rate reduction of $0.158452 per therm, including taxes.
The gas supply rate reduction decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential heating customer using 100 therms of natural gas per month by $15.85, or 7.7%, compared to South Jersey Gas’ rates in effect immediately prior to this reduction.
South Jersey Gas will continue to monitor natural gas market conditions and the company’s costs to determine whether future rate related adjustments are appropriate.
