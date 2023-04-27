Gas Bill
K. Geijer/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - South Jersey Gas announced today (April 26) that its customers will receive approximately $17.3 million in bill credits in April 2023 as the first of two annual installments.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments