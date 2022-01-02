online learning
As new Covid case numbers reach all-time highs, some local school districts have decided to go to an all-virtual format to begin 2022. Others have announced that they plan to open as normal. 

Here is a roundup of local schools and the announcements they have made about how they plan to handle school in the new year.

Some schools not listed did not make any announcements as of publication time, leaving most to assume they will open as normal.

Lower Cape May Regional School District: Virtual only

Letter from Superintendent Joseph Castellucci:

Woodbine Elementary School: Virtual only

Attention parents and guardians, this is an important message.
The Woodbine Elementary School will be going to remote learning from Monday, January 3rd through Friday, January 7th. We will return to in person instruction on Monday, January 10, 2022. Please have your student log on to their Google classrooms by 8:00am on Monday.
 
Lower Township Elementary School District: Virtual only 
 
Letter from Superintendent Jeff Samaniego:
 
Middle Township Schools: In-person

From Superintendent David Salvo:
 
Good Morning and Happy New Year! We will be following our regular schedule when we return to school on Monday, January 3, 2022. With the recent rise in Covid cases, maintaining in-person instruction will present specific challenges that will require everyone’s cooperation and support. Here are a few simple reminders that will help us along the way:
 
1. Wear a well fitted mask – Executive Order 251 remains in place and it is imperative that we abide by it. Everyone can do their part by making sure that each student comes to school with a well fitted mask.
 
2. If you’re not feeling well, stay home – Please do not send your child to school if he or she is not feeling well. If symptoms persist, get them tested. If positive, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
 
3. If exposed, stay home – If you believe your child has been exposed to someone with Covid-19 or has been identified as a close contact, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
 
While we remain committed to in-person schooling, we will continue to provide remote instruction to those who test positive or are identified as close contacts, limited to the duration of their required absence.
 
Best wishes to all our school families for a happy and healthy 2022!
 
Ocean City Schools: In-person
 
Facebook Message from Interim-Superintendent Thomas Baruffi:
 
Good Morning and Happy New Year!
 
We will be following our regular schedule when we return to school on Monday, January 3, 2022. With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, maintaining in-person instruction will present specific challenges that will require everyone’s cooperation and support. Here are a few simple reminders that will help us along the way:
 
1. Wear a well fitted mask – Executive Order 251 remains in place and it is imperative that we abide by it. Everyone can do their part by making sure that each student comes to school with a well fitted mask.
 
2. If you’re not feeling well, stay home – Please do not send your child to school if he or she is not feeling well. If symptoms persist, get them tested. If positive, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
 
3. If exposed, stay home – If you believe your child has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has been identified as a close contact, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
 
While we remain committed to in-person schooling, we will continue to provide remote instruction to those who test positive or are identified as close contacts, limited to the duration of their required absence.
 
Best wishes to all our school families for a happy and healthy 2022!
 
Dennis Township Schools: In-person

Letter From Superintendent Susan Speirs:

Wildwood Public School District: In-person

From Facebook: "Happy New Year Warrior Nation. We can’t wait to see all our students back in the building on January 3 for a promising 2022!!!"

West Cape May Elementary School: In-person

Letter from Chief School Administrator Zachary Palombo:

Cape May City Elementary School: In-person

Letter from Chief School Administrator Zachary Palombo:

