Attention parents and guardians, this is an important message.
The Woodbine Elementary School will be going to remote learning from Monday, January 3rd through Friday, January 7th. We will return to in person instruction on Monday, January 10, 2022. Please have your student log on to their Google classrooms by 8:00am on Monday.
Lower Township Elementary School District: Virtual only
Good Morning and Happy New Year! We will be following our regular schedule when we return to school on Monday, January 3, 2022. With the recent rise in Covid cases, maintaining in-person instruction will present specific challenges that will require everyone’s cooperation and support. Here are a few simple reminders that will help us along the way:
1. Wear a well fitted mask – Executive Order 251 remains in place and it is imperative that we abide by it. Everyone can do their part by making sure that each student comes to school with a well fitted mask.
2. If you’re not feeling well, stay home – Please do not send your child to school if he or she is not feeling well. If symptoms persist, get them tested. If positive, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
3. If exposed, stay home – If you believe your child has been exposed to someone with Covid-19 or has been identified as a close contact, notify your school nurse for further guidance.
While we remain committed to in-person schooling, we will continue to provide remote instruction to those who test positive or are identified as close contacts, limited to the duration of their required absence.
Best wishes to all our school families for a happy and healthy 2022!
Ocean City Schools: In-person
Facebook Message from Interim-Superintendent Thomas Baruffi:
