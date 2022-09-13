finals throwing.jpg

From left: Elan Footerman, two-time Skee-Ball world champion, competes with Jeremy Wolf, son of a 5-time world champion and Doug Wilson, a long-time entrant for this year’s title. 

 By Collin Hall

WILDWOOD - Neon light soaked Ed’s Funcade Sept. 4 while dozens of Skee-Ballers from around the region competed for the title of “Skee-Ball World Champion.” Over the past decade, Skee-Ball has become a Labor Day tradition in Wildwood. The game, and variations of it, is littered along the boardwalk, but Ed Pohlman, the owner of Ed’s Funcade near Mariner’s Pier, has turned the century-old game into a spectacle.

Skee-Ball Finalists

26 people qualified for this year’s Skee-Ball World Championship. Contestants are pictured throwing balls in an early round. 
skee ball closeup.jpg

Skee-Ball was invented in Vineland in 2007. Ed, the owner of Ed’s Funcade, says that official Skee-Ball machines are much better than other brands like “Ice Ball.” 
Skee-Ball Semi Finals

Entrants compete not to be eliminated in an early round of the championship. 
Skee-Ball Throwing

Neeraj throws balls at Ed’s Funcade in Wildwood as part of the 2022 Skee-Ball World Championship on September 3. 
Skee Ball Shoes

Each Skee-Baller had a unique "stance" that changes the way the ball is thrown.
Neeraj throwing.jpg

Neeraj throws balls at Ed’s Funcade in Wildwood as part of the 2022 Skee-Ball World Championship on September 3. 
group shot from back .jpg

26 people qualified for this year’s Skee-Ball World Championship. Contestants are pictured throwing balls in an early round. 
Skee Ball Trophy

Ed, the owner of Ed’s Funcade and the tournament host, gives the “Boardwalk Trophy” to Elan Footerman, this year’s world champion. 

