SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council passed several "housekeeping" resolutions, Dec. 27, including three authorizing the purchase of several vehicles and equipment for Public Works. Resolution 255 authorized the purchase of two, 2022 Ford F-150 pick-up trucks (year unspecified) from Gentilini Ford in Woodbine, for an approximate cost of $116,402.60 for the two trucks. Resolution 256 authorized the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-250 XL Utility Body Work Truck” for $51,565.29, and a 2022 Ford F-250 Dump Truck with plow package for $116,420.68, also from Gentilini Ford.

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

