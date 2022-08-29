SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Police Department (SICPD) hosted a memorial ceremony Aug. 26, honoring Patrolman Michael “Mickey” Cullinane Sr., who lost his life in the line of duty 30 years ago.
Cullinane, a 10-year SICPD veteran, died Aug. 26, 1992, while attempting a confined space rescue of a worker from a construction pit at 26th Street and Landis Avenue.
That site is now the location of a memorial dedicated to Cullinane.
SICPD Lt. Steve Conte, working for his 21st year with the SICPD, was not around in 1992 but is aware of the details of the incident.
“A construction worker had gone unconscious, and Mickey had gone down to attempt to rescue the worker. The day before he was on the same site and had rescued a different worker,” Conte said.
Cullinane’s brother-in-law Rob Spiegel referred to those back-to-back events and said Cullinane would have used a certain expletive after hearing about the second incident and said, “Again?!”
Mayor Leonard Desiderio reflected on Cullinane’s sacrifice, saying, “We all know it’s not easy being a police officer.”
He said every police officer knows the risks they face each day, and they carry daily the knowledge that they might not come home at the end of their shift. He said Cullinane probably took in stride the matter of rescuing a citizen from danger.
“As he descended into that pit, he was simply doing his job – because that’s what you people do,” Desiderio said, addressing the first responders who were present.
Desiderio said Cullinane was gone but would never be forgotten, saying, “He will always be a hero in Sea Isle City.”
Cullinane’s widow, Stacy, said it’s always a bittersweet occasion when memorial services honoring her late husband are held.
“I am so grateful that Sea Isle City continues to honor him, but at the same time it stirs up emotions,” she said. “You just have to focus on the positives.”
Stacy Cullinane said anyone who suddenly loses a spouse will find it hard, and when there is no chance to say goodbye, the grief is compounded. She said she was able to get through because of the love and support of family and friends, and the assistance of people in the city and police department.
Mike Jargowski, whose son Ben created the Sea Isle City’s Police Memorial Park in 2016 as an Eagle Scout project, said the memorial came together because people were willing to give of their time and resources. He said the site “was a dump” before the memorial park was created. He credited the many volunteers and donors who supported the project, saying without them the memorial would never have come to be.
Officer-in-Charge Capt. Anthony Garreffi said he joined the SICPD in 2007 and never had the opportunity to meet Cullinane, but as he prepares to take over as police chief, he vowed to continue holding the memorial service each year. Today, the lobby of Sea Isle City Hall is dedicated to Cullinane’s memory.
Cullinane’s badge number 14 also appears on the SICPD shoulder patch, with the number superimposed over the Police Unity Tour Logo. The Unity Tour, held annually in May, raised funds to maintain the national police memorial in Washington D.C.
Cullinane is the only Sea Isle City police officer to have died in the line of duty. He is one of only half a dozen officers to have died in the line of duty across the county.
That list includes Officer Harry Shore, Ocean City Police Department, Chief Philip De Santis, Woodbine Police Department, Officer David Douglas Sr., Lower Township Police Department, Officer Eugene Miglio, Wildwood Crest Police Department, and Trooper Bertram Zimmerman, New Jersey State Police.
