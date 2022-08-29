SIC Cop_Garreffi_P1140601.JPG

SICPD Officer-in-Charge Capt. Anthony Garreffi is shown addressing the guests at the 30th anniversary of the passing of Patrolman Michael Cullinane Sr., who died at the memorial site on Aug. 26, 1992. Garreffi, who will be named police chief in about two weeks, vowed to continue the memorial service each year.

 Christopher South

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Police Department (SICPD) hosted a memorial ceremony Aug. 26, honoring Patrolman Michael “Mickey” Cullinane Sr., who lost his life in the line of duty 30 years ago.

SIC Cop Mayor_P1140596.JPG

Mayor Leonard Desiderio addresses guests attending the memorial service marking the 30th anniversary of the death of SICPD Patrolman Michael Cullinane Sr.
SIC COp_Cop-Guests_P1140599.JPG

Officers, including those currently serving and retired officers, turned out Aug. 26 to honor the memory of Sea Isle City’s only officer who died in the line of duty. Ptl. Michael Cullinane Sr. died 30 years ago after responding to a call at 26th and Landis Avenues to give aid to a construction worker in distress. 
SIC Cop_Group Photo_P1140616.JPG

Family members, local officials and members of the Sea Isle City Police Department pose for a photo at the end of a memorial ceremony for the late Patrolman Michael Cullinane Sr., held Aug. 26 at Sea Isle City’s Police Memorial Park.
SIC Cop_Mayor Et al Memorial-P1140608.JPG

From left, Mayor Leonard Desiderio is shown with Mike Jargowski and Capt. Anthony Garreffi. Jargowski’s son Ben created the park design as an Eagle Scout project in 2016. The memorial for Patrolman Michael Cullinane Sr. includes an image of Michael the Archangel (right in photo).
SIC Cop_Poster Large Photo P1140586.JPG

This image of fallen Ptl. Michael Cullinane was displayed at a ceremony remembering him on the 30th anniversary of his death, Aug. 26. Officers from neighboring police departments including the sheriff's office and the state police gathered for a ceremony held at Sea Isle City’s Police Memorial Park.
SIC Cop_Poster_montage_P1140585.JPG

SIC Cop_Presentation_P1140605.JPG

SICPD Lt. Steve Conte presents a memorial wreath to Capt. Anthony Garreffi to me placed in Sea Isle City Police Memorial Park, in honor of Patrolman Michael Cullinane Sr. who died Aug. 26, 1992. The park is located at 26th and Landis Avenues, the place where Cullinane died while performing his duty. 
SIC Cop_Salute_P1140606.JPG

Lt. Steve Conte salutes Capt. Anthony Garreffi after presenting a memorial wreath at a ceremony honoring the late Ptl. Michael Cullinane Sr., at a ceremony held Aug. 26 at Sea Isle City’s Police Memorial Park.

