SEA ISLE CITY – At the 10 a.m. regular council meeting, Dec. 13, Mayor Leonard Desiderio told Sea Isle City Council the city would be giving a presentation of its five-year, $40.1 million capital spending plan later that day.
Highlights of the proposed capital plan for 2023 to 2027 included improvements to Sea Isle's flood prevention efforts, beach maintenance or upgrades, bayfront, roads, Promenade, and other parts of town. These priorities come as no surprise since these projects have been floated throughout the year and address public feedback or complaints.
The spending proposal places a large focus on stormwater pumping stations for Landis Avenue at a cost of $13 million. This is in response to city elected officials and administration often hearing from residents in low-lying, flood prone areas, about this inconvenience. Other barrier islands, including Ocean City and Avalon, have deployed pumping stations with success. Sea Isle expects these new pumping stations will speed up drainage. In addition, the proposal calls for spending $3.8 million over the next five years for road and drainage improvements and additional money for water and sewer improvements.
In addition to addressing the reality of living on a barrier island. the plan also covers aesthetic improvements to Sea Isle beaches, its bayfront and seaside Promenade. The proposal includes, for example, $2 million toward its municipal responsibility for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) sand replenishment efforts in 2023.
About $ 1 million for decorative lighting and Promenade benches will be a further enhancement of the city's appearance for both residents and visitors.
Municipal Business Administrator George Savastano offered more background about Sea Isle's five-year spending plan by first emphasizing the proposed Sea Isle City five-year capital plan is not expected to result in a tax increase.
"The city currently is in the design phase of pump stations for 46th and 43rd Street drainage areas between Landis and the Bay. These projects are expected to advance to construction in the next couple of years. The city is also working with the county of Cape May to develop plans to address several locations with pump stations that are under the jurisdiction of the county, specifically between 32nd and 72nd Street. Some of the city’s drainage systems are the responsibility of the city, and some are under the responsibility of the county. We don't have a schedule yet for the projects, but we will be working on that in the coming months," Savastano said.
Council President Mary Tighe expanded on Savastano's remarks saying, "Sea Isle typically plans capital projects so it has very little impact on taxes. As debt payments come off, we try to add the same amount back on, so taxpayers don’t feel the effect of the debt.”
She said that has been something the administration has always been mindful of when looking at its capital plan. She said there have been a few times projects have come up that have exceeded the city’s expectations,, such as the beach-to-bay project, years ago, and the more recent recreation center.
“But we have calculated out the tax impact and shown the public through public meetings with opportunity for feedback before proceeding. The proposed pump stations correspond with our flood maps. There is a layout of where they should go and the areas that it would affect drainage-wise."