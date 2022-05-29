Sea Isle Fire

SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at Sea Isle City Council’s May 24 meeting, 30-year resident Paul Oberholzer took the opportunity to laud the municipality’s police and fire departments and emergency medical services for "literally saving my father's life.”  

He said that his father suffered a massive stroke April 20, and "the Sea Isle response was so fast getting him to AtlantiCare that he arrived well before I could even get there and was having his lifesaving surgery."  

"I can safely say that if we had not been living in Sea Isle, my father would be dead,” summed up Oberholzer.

