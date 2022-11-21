SEA ISLE CITY – For consideration by governing body members at their Nov. 9 regular meeting was a measure for ratification of agreements with city unions to amend the healthcare plan coverage of active employees of Sea Isle.
editor's pick
SIC Amends Employee Healthcare
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Luxury Hotel Meets Wildwood Boardwalk in Developer’s New Bid
- Police Catch Man Asleep on the Couch of an Unoccupied House
- No Charges Filed Against Woman Who Hung Dolls
- Indictments Filed Nov. 15
- $21M Avalon Sale Sets Record
- Crest Okays Offsite Affordable Rentals
- AG Detective’s Irish Weekend Case Dismissed
- Cape May to Prohibit ‘Exhibition Driving’
- Emotions Run High as Orsted Hears from Ocean City
- New Security Measures Required for Large NJ Venues
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - To all those upset about the high price of Springsteen concert tickets. Save the money, stay home and watch CNN and play some Bruce in the background. Same thing. His concerts have basically become...
- Ocean View - I see where football teams have eliminated Indian names. I am an Animal lover and I want football teams to remove animal names of Eagles,Lions, Colts, Broncos no more use of animal names if we can’t...
- Cape May Courthouse - Airline pilots were forced to retire at age 60 (pre 2007). Air traffic controllers 56, Federal Law Enforcement officers, 57 (with 20 years’ service). Various States have mandatory retirement for...
- Cape May Courthouse - To the Spouter who said: “Gee, why don’t we accept ballots all year?” Maybe you should brush up on your reading comprehension skills. Nothing in the original Spout said anything about "voting...
- Lower Township - As a mother of 2 boys, one of them just turning into a teen, people who have children know how expensive it is. Since Jan. 20th, 2021 my bills and expenses have nearly doubled. I usually start...