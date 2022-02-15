Cherry,Hill,,New,Jersey,-,November,,2020:,New,Jersey:,The
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - ShopRite of Marmora, located at 4 Roosevelt Blvd., has initiated a voluntary recall of store-made ground beef produced and sold on Feb. 11, 2022.                                                  

There is a possibility that the ground meat may contain small bone fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef and meatloaf mix with ground pork with a sell-by date of Feb. 11.

No other products sold at the ShopRite of Marmora are affected by the recall. This is an isolated incident and affects only the ShopRite of Marmora. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by this recall. 

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards,” stated Karen Meleta, a ShopRite spokesperson.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or the store.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments