tempImagecOOxLF.jpg

The Shamrock house, which once sat above the legendary Shamrock bar, was moved down Lincoln Avenue, across Pacific Avenue to a lot behind Romeo's Pizza, where owner Tom Gerace plans to put it and make it his home. The only problem was daylight ran out on the crews while the house was still blocking the street and will be left there overnight.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - After working all day to move the house that was above the Shamrock bar, crews have run out of daylight and were forced to leave the house in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue overnight, according to Wildwood police.  The crews will return in the morning to try to finish relocating the building.

Until then, the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue is closed to traffic, police said.  

A wire, lowered to move the Shamrock house, cannot be raised until the move is complete and is blocking the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue, according to police.  That block has been closed to traffic in addition to the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue. 

Pacific Avenue has reopened in both directions.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments