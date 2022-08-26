Climate,Indoor,&,Outdoor,Storages
RIO GRANDE - Several readers have asked in Spout Off about the large area being cleared of trees along Route 47 in Rio Grande near the Social Security Administration. We asked. The answer? A new self-storage facility is planned for the space.

