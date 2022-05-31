After filling 127 backpacks with toiletries, stuffed animals, nutrition bars and other items for children in Ukraine, the Knights of Columbus gathered for a picture before sending the donation. From left: Ed McFadden, Robert Pellini, John Hassett, Bill Quinn, Chuck Whinney, Ron Custer, Albert Karwowski, Daniel Gilliam, Henryk Michalkiewicz and Rev. Perry Cherubini
SEA ISLE CITY - After receiving a request for donated items for Ukrainian children, the Knights of Columbus in Sea Isle City organized a parish drive. They collected first aid kits, stuffed animals, blankets, toiletries, coloring books, cleansing wipes, energy bars and backpacks.
Following the Saint Joseph Church “Back Pack Drive,” the Knights had enough items to fill 127 backpacks, which will leave the United States for Europe on June 7 in a 40-foot shipping container obtained by the Vineland Knights. The shipping container will be sent to the Knights in Tomaszow Lubelski, Poland.
They will then distribute the donations to Ukrainian refugees in Poland as well as displaced citizens living inside Ukraine.
“This effort shows that free people will always band together against tyranny and repression,” stated Sea Isle City's Grand Knight Ed McFadden. “As Christians, we need to do all we can to help the people of Ukraine; and, as Knights of Columbus, this is part of our on-going mission to help others – this is what Knights do.”
