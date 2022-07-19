On July 17, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol won the first place trophy at the Tri-Resort Lifeguard Races, which were held this year on Sea Isle’s 44th Street Beach, where competitors from Upper Township and Wildwood Beach Patrols also participated in the annual competition. Several officers from the SICBP – including Lt. Mike Farley, Race Director (front, center, with trophy) – are shown with the athletes who won the event.
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Wins the 2022 Tri-Resort Lifeguard Races
SEA ISLE CITY – On July 17, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol won the 2022 Tri-Resort Lifeguard Races, which were held on Sea Isle’s 44th Street Beach.
As hosts of this year’s competition, the SICBP had the pleasure of welcoming the event’s two other perennial participants to town: the Upper Township and the Wildwood Beach Patrols.
Each of the lifeguards that participated in the Tri-Resort Races is a regular working member of their respective Beach Patrol – ranging from rookies to more advanced guards. Former lifeguards from the SICBP volunteered their time to serve as judges during the races.
The competition was highlighted by rowing, running, swimming and surf bashing heats – each of which earned the teams points that were accumulated to determine the Tri-Resort’s first, second and third place winners (5-points for first place in an individual race, 3-points for second place, and 1-point for third).
At the end of the races, Sea Isle City was declared the first place winner overall, with 32-points; Wildwood Beach Patrol took home second place honors with 20-points; and Upper Township Beach Patrol came in third place, with 11 points.
Medals were presented to the winners of each individual competition; and the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol received a trophy for winning first place in the event.
