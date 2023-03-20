SIC-DIGESt Balcony workers.JPG

Workers were on the scene the day after a balcony collapsed on the balcony below, pinning a construction worker under a slab of concrete Feb. 24. The man’s body was recovered after more than seven hours and he was pronounced dead at the scene.  

SEA ISLE CITY – An engineering firm investigating the balcony collapse on the Spinnaker Condominium’s South Tower that caused the death of a construction worker has called for more investigation before balconies are considered safe for use.

