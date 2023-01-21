Jerry Blavat, the sprightly, fast-talking disc jockey who entertained generations of Philadelphians and Jersey Shore goers, died Jan 20. He was 82.
Known by many as “The Geator with the Heater” or “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” Blavat had a knack for infusing any room he entered with excitement and energy, including many well-known Cape May County joints.
Blavat first grew to prominence in the 1950s, as a dancer on the pop-music television show "Bandstand." After having success there, he began a career in radio in 1961, quickly seeing his show syndicated across the Delaware Valley.
Blavat soon began to dominate nightclubs and larger venues, his dance parties drawing big crowds. Blavat continued radio gigs and hosted events into his 80s, never seeming to lose his vibrancy or zeal for making sure the people there to see him had fun.
He reportedly died Jan. 20 at Jefferson Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease, and other health problems.
A family statement issued to the Philadelphia Inquirer later that day stated, “Jerry proudly said, ‘Life is precious, and I am happy. And when I am happy, I want the world to be happy.’ ... His love for Philadelphia only superseded his love of music. He was proud of this great city, and nothing made him prouder than the impact the music from Philadelphia made on the world.”
Blavat grew up in South Philly, the son of a Jewish bookie father and Italian mother, who worked in the Navy Yard during World War II and whose ravioli later became a favorite of Frank Sinatra.
His close friends included the likes of Sammy Davis Jr., Aretha Franklin, Don Rickles, and Sinatra, but also included bartenders, club promoters, neighbors, and fans. You didn’t have to be somebody to be someone to Blavat.
In a 2011 interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Blavat said his mother taught him how to love and his father how to hustle. Blavat never forgot either of those two traits. His work ethic was admirable, even into his later years.
Blavat was known for spontaneity in his music selections, an approach that allowed him to carve out a unique style that appealed to different cultures and age groups. In his 2011 memoir, he wrote he played “music from the heart, not a research chart.”
Blavat was admired for his ability to bring music across racial lines, especially in the 1950s and 60s. He introduced Doo-wop, R&B, and soul tunes to a new audience.
While on "Bandstand," Blavat reportedly convinced Bob Horn, the host of the show, to play original songs from Black artists like Fats Domino and Little Richard instead of cover versions by white artists, helping to usher those Black artists from the fringes to the mainstream.
He maintained an almost lifelong connection to the Jersey Shore. He opened his bar, Jerry Blavat’s Memories, in Margate, more than 50 years ago. There, he was a regular in the DJ booth on summer nights.
He also hosted dance parties, spun records, and controlled the microphone, often interrupting songs for shoutouts, regularly in other shore towns. He performed for decades in Wildwood and played more recently in Avalon and Sea Isle City. His last show in the county was Sept. 30, 2022, in Avalon.
In 1998, Blavat was enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Museum of Radio and Records, and he was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame in 2002.
Blavat is survived by his companion Keely Stahl, and his daughters Kathi Furia (Robert), Geraldine Blavat, Stacy Braglia, and Deserie Downey, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Logan Square in Philadelphia Jan. 28. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by Mass, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, his family announced donations can be made to the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts’ Jerry Blavat Endowed Fund. Blavat was to perform at the Kimmel Center Jan. 28 before postponing the show due to a shoulder injury.
