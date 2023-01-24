Former Ocean City Bank Building

The building at 801 Asbury Ave., in Ocean City, was purchased by Ocean City Crown Holdings LLC.  

 Courtesy Google Maps

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – A developer whose firm has a history of investing in Ocean City has agreed to pay over $6.6 million for the seven-story building in downtown Ocean City, beating out a bid from Icona, which hoped to convert it into a hotel. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments