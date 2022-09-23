runners together.jpg

CAPE MAY - American and Gold Star flags waved along Cape May County roads Sept. 22, carried by active and retired military runners. They ran from Sunset Beach in Lower Township north for 190 miles in the 14th annual Run for the Fallen.

Flags carried.jpg
salutes.jpg
placard 1.jpg
placard 3.jpg
placard 2.jpg

Locations

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

